Celebrated Rhondda Valley Hotel to go Under Auctioneer’s Hammer

An historic South Wales pub said to have been popular with stars of screen and politics is up for auction.

Treorchy's Pencelli Hotel, reputed to have been a favoured haunt of Hollywood megastars Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, called last orders a couple of years ago.

Now the Rhondda Valley pub, which can trace its history back to the 18th century, is looking for a new lease of life under fresh ownership.

The former hostelry, on Pencai Terrace, is being sold by Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions.

It is listed with a guide price of £173,000-plus.

Debra Bisley, of Paul Fosh Auctions, said:

“The Pencelli Hotel oozes history from every square inch of its bricks and mortar. It has had a celebrated past over many years and is now well placed to repeat its multi award winning journey at the centre of its community well into the future under new ownership,”

The vendor of the former hotel said: