CCR Publishes its First Annual Report Detailing Progress and Evolution

Cardiff Capital Region has published its first Annual Report, covering the financial year April 2021 to March 2022, detailing the progress made in committing £252m Wider Investment Funds – through 16 pioneering investments across Innovation, Infrastructure, Skills and Challenge.

Titled ‘Building Momentum’, the Report details the UK Government commitment to unlocking a further five years of funding following a successful Gateway Review.

Wide-ranging investments in game changing transformation

The year 2021-2022 saw a series of groundbreaking CCR investments in game changing projects that included the £36.4m purchase of the decommissioned coal-fired power station at Aberthaw (with a vision to create a green energy park that will power sustainability across South East Wales), a £3m investment in the£50m Media Cymru Programme (with the aim of creating a global media and creative powerhouse in the Region); and launch of the £50m Strategic Premises Fund to help support the delivery of CCRs Industrial & Economic Plan.

Investment in the future-skilling of CCR was also core to the 2021-2022 interventions, with establishment of the Venture Skills & Talent hub in September 2021, to help organisations recruit and develop the human capital they need – and launch of the unique Cyber Masters Programme in partnership with Cardiff University and PwC, to turbo-boost the cyber skills pipeline of the Region.

CCR’s focus on bottom-up Challenge Fund solutions also saw fruition, with the launch of a bold programme to move the Region’s council fleets to Net Zero; and a pioneering approach to the rapid development of immersive respiratory training for healthcare professionals in tracheostomy care.

Cllr Anthony Hunt, Chair of the Cardiff Capital Region Cabinet, welcomed the inaugural CCR Annual Report:

“The 2021-2022 report has transparently demonstrated a year of ‘reset’ and continued renewal that has seen us remain on target to hit our strategic objectives for everyone in the Region – through 12 months of intelligent investments and interventions, all geared to forging a new future through the strategic goals of Innovation, Sustainability, Inclusivity and Connectivity.

Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive of CCR, summarised the progress made in a milestone year:

“The twelve months spanning our 2021/2022 financial year were something of a ‘launchpad’ – putting the pillars in place to seed, secure and mobilise a range of long-term impactful funds, programmes and partnerships that we believe present the best prospects for sustainable growth, right across our Region. With that foundation now in place, we’re looking forward to progressing in line with our ‘Five for Five’ strategic business plan – to achieve Energy Security, a new legal Corporate Entity, Scaling Up, Levelling Up and an intensified focus on R&D – through 2021-2026.”

Suzanne Chesterton, Head Communications for CCR, reflected on a year of intense activity across all strategic areas:

“The breadth and scale of CCRs investments, interventions, programmes and partnerships were reflected in the activity of our Communications team. 2021-2022 saw us create two new websites, 69 spotlight features, 12 thought leadership articles, 13 skills and talent round-ups, 11 podcasts and digital discussions, and an e-book – as well as launching the Venture skills and talent brand. It demonstrates our commitment to connecting with all stakeholders in our Region – and the wide-ranging impact already being made by CCR activities across South East Wales.”

To download a copy of the CCR Annual Report 2021-2022, click here:

English – https://www.cardiffcapitalregion.wales/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ccr-annual-report-english-1-2.pdf

Welsh – https://www.cardiffcapitalregion.wales/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/ccr-annual-report-welsh-1-2.pdf