CCR Business Council Appoints Visionary New Board

The Cardiff Capital Region Business Council has created a new Board, appointing a team of visionary business leaders from across the region, each bringing fresh acumen, energy and passion to help direct, inform and shape the future of business in South East Wales.

Nigel Griffiths, Chair of the Business Council said,

“I am delighted to welcome the new Board at such a seminal moment for the CCR business community and am absolutely thrilled with the appointment of every single member of this new Board. The Business Council plays a key role in working with the CCR Cabinet, the CCR Economic Growth Partnership, the Skills Partnership and other high-profile organisations to ensure that the voice of business is clearly heard, playing an integral role in contributing to the growth and prosperity of the Cardiff Capital Region. This is a new and diverse team of “thinkers and doers” who bring the credibility, capability and passion for business necessary for us to reset, redefine and deliver on what is achievable in our region.”

The new team includes two past Board members – Rob Basini (Development Manager at the Federation of Small Businesses) and Paul Webber (Director of Arup) – with Rob and Paul being joined by; Rakesh Aggarwal (Founder & CEO of Escentual), Peter Cashin (MD of Huntleigh Healthcare Ltd), Andrew Evans (Senior Director at SPTS Technologies and KLA), Victoria Mann (Founder & CEO of NearMeNow), Karen Maguire (CFO of Confused.com), Andrew Morris (Partner at Geldards LLP), Damon Rands (Founder & CEO of Wolfberry) Matthew Tossell (CEO of Hugh James Involegal) and Angharad Neagle, (CEO of Freshwater Ltd).

Looking forward to how this new Board will help realise the potential of the business community across CCR, Nigel emphasises,