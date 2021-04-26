Demand for Flexible Office Space in Cardiff’s City Centre Increases

Four more businesses have signed new leases at Cardiff city centre’s Creative Quarter offices within recent months.

With lockdown restrictions gradually easing, Cardiff city centre’s Creative Quarter is continuing to see demand from SMEs, with four more businesses signing new leases within the past few months.

In recent months, Creative Quarter has secured new leases from leading independent planning and design consultancy, Barton Wilmore, planning specialist Simply Planning and architects O:AD Studios, all on three-year leases.

In addition, Cardiff solicitors DMM Legal Services Limited has expanded into the 507 sq ft Suite 205 on a three-year lease, with existing tenant, architect Sadler Brown, renewing on a three-year lease.

Situated in a historic location above the Royal and Morgan Arcades, Creative Quarter is occupied by numerous small and growing companies, including a variety of creative and innovative industries.

Ongoing investment by the Creative Quarter’s asset managers, LaSalle Investment Management, has seen an influx of companies looking for modern city centre office space with flexible lease options.

For more than a decade, Cardiff has had a gradual increase in flexible working companies and with the pandemic causing a shift in traditional workflows, there has been a rapid demand for flexible office space.

Tom Eddolls, graduate surveyor at joint letting agents Knight Frank, said:

“Creative Quarter continues to be the most popular office in the city and despite the subdued market during 2020; we achieved 10 new deals at the building, including a number of leases to new occupiers.

Peter Clarke, director at Oscar Clarke commented:

“The combination of modern flexible working spaces within a historic building has been attractive to companies since Creative Quarter first opened, with the flexibility of the lease options available likely to prove popular going forward.”

Creative Quarter provides individual studios and offices created in the old Morgan Arcade Chambers and the upper floors of the David Morgan Department store in Cardiff city centre and is home to a rapidly growing community of businesses.

Tenants have access to shared meeting spaces and The Hub – a communal social space that provides kitchen facilities and a focal point for informal meetings, presentations and get-togethers.