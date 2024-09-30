CCHA Welcomes New Chair as Long-Standing Housing Leader Retires

Cardiff Community Housing Association (CCHA) has announced the retirement of its long-standing Chair, Mike Owen, and the appointment of Janet Beauchamp as his successor.

Mike, who has served as Chair for the past five years, is stepping down after a distinguished career in the housing sector spanning over four decades. His journey began in 1982 and culminated in his role as Chief Executive of Merthyr Valleys Homes, a pioneering tenant and employee mutual in Wales. Renowned for his dedication and expertise, Mike was recognised with the prestigious “lifetime achievement award” in 2018 for his significant contributions to Welsh Housing. He was also named one of the 10 most influential people in UK housing by a national housing magazine.

Throughout his career, Mike has been a vocal advocate for housing policy, passionately addressing issues such as rent levels, poverty, and social justice. Since his retirement from executive roles in 2019, he has continued to contribute to the sector through consultancy work, including a notable engagement with Cornwall Council to improve their housing services. His expertise and commitment have earned him recognition as a Fellow of the Royal Society for Arts.

Brian Pickett, Chief Executive of CCHA said:

“Throughout his career Mike has made a significant impact on the lives of countless people, and his support and guidance has been instrumental in navigating CCHA through some difficult times to one of stability. His wisdom and experience will be deeply missed. We wish Mike all the very best in his retirement and would like to congratulate Janet on her appointment as CCHA’s new Chair.”

Janet, who officially takes over the role on 1st October, is a seasoned chartered town planner with a wealth of experience in policy, community planning, regeneration projects, and master planning new developments. Currently a Senior Lecturer at Cardiff Metropolitan University, she has taught on Chartered Institute of Housing accredited undergraduate pathways and leads on the delivery of community courses as part of the university's widening access provision. She is currently the Programme Director for Foundation leading to Social Sciences. Her involvement in the Get into Housing project demonstrates her commitment to providing opportunities for individuals to pursue meaningful careers in the housing sector.

Beyond her academic pursuits, Janet is also a mentor on the Pathways to Board programme, a training academy dedicated to supporting ethnically diverse candidates in securing board member positions.