CBI Wales Partners with Business News Wales to Strengthen the Connection Between Business and Government in Wales

CBI Wales are delighted to announce a formal media partnership with Business News Wales, an independent digital news platform dedicated to business and government in Wales.

As part of this strategic relationship, CBI Wales will also secure a permanent seat at The Wales Economic Forum, a monthly roundtable discussion with various industry and government leaders aimed at fostering collaboration and mutual understanding between government and business in Wales.

With over 15,000 daily subscribers and an innovative media model, Business News Wales is uniquely positioned to connect businesses across all sectors. Its cutting-edge approach to gathering news, ensures critical updates, trends, and developments reach the heart of the Welsh business landscape, including those within all levels of government.

This initiative reflects the CBI’s commitment to fostering economic growth and delivering practical solutions to the challenges faced by Welsh businesses. It also offers CBI a strong B2B media platform to elevate its members' visibility, influence, and impact within the Welsh business community.

“Partnering with Business News Wales is a natural fit for us,” said Katie Spackman, CBI Wales Associate Director. “Their trusted platform and strong engagement within the business community and government make them an invaluable ally in our mission to ensure Welsh businesses have the support, representation, and resources they need to thrive.”

Mark Powney, Managing Director of Business News Wales, commented,

“to enable Wales to flourish economically, the responsibility should not rest solely on the shoulders of government. Business owners hold a unique position in the economic ecosystem. They possess the practical experience, innovation, and agility to contribute significantly to addressing industry and economic challenges, alongside government.

“I am deeply passionate about this agenda, and the opportunity to collaborate with the CBI team in Wales to amplify the voice of our business leaders is something we are truly excited about at Business News Wales.”