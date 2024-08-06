CatSci and Reach Industries Win Innovate UK Grant to Accelerate Development of Oligonucleotides

An award-winning innovation partner for medicines development has won an Innovate UK grant to accelerate the development of life-changing oligonucleotide therapeutics.

The grant will fund a collaboration between Cardiff-based CatSci and Reach Industries that combines scientific expertise with machine vision tools to streamline the synthesis, purification and analysis of RNA medicines.

Based on Lumi Visual Intelligence platform developed by Reach Industries, CatSci and Reach will build a set of tools that blend local area monitoring with multiple global 3D mapping Lumi cameras, tracking movement between local stations to offer a holistic view of sample flow across the entire lab.

CatSci said that Innovate UK’s grant would empower it and Reach Industries to fortify the UK’s presence in the oligonucleotides market and accelerate the delivery of life-changing medicines to patients with unmet needs.

This news follows CatSci’s recent achievement in winning a Welsh Government SMART Capital Equipment Fund grant of £230,000 to enhance its oligonucleotides capability. The grant will enable CatSci to invest in new cutting-edge equipment that will dramatically increase the rapid creation of a large pool of candidates of RNA/DNA sequences. CatSci said it was committed to driving excellence in new modalities in order to address the critical need to identify new therapies to address previously untreatable diseases.

Sam Whitmarsh, Director of Analytical Science and Digital Transformation at CatSci, said:

“I’m thrilled that we have won the Innovate UK grant. The partnership between CatSci and Reach Industries will leverage AI and machine learning tools to accelerate the development of oligonucleotide therapies. Together, we will use the funding from Innovate UK to build standardised workflows that will allow our customers to advance their RNA therapeutics seamlessly through development. Both CatSci and Reach Industries are driven by a common purpose: powering scientific expertise with cutting edge digital tools to help patients in need.”

Silas Adekunle, CEO at Reach Industries, added: