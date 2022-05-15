Casnewydd a Celebration CD to Raise Funds for Hospice and Newport Ship

Retired cobbler Kelvin Reddicliffe hopes he has hit the right note with his latest fundraiser in aid of St David's Hospice Care

Kelvin, from Newport and a stalwart fundraiser for the Newport-based hospice, has written and produced an album of songs and music in celebration of the heritage of the city of Newport.

The CD, Casnewydd a Celebration, which is on sale now, covers topics such as the Newport Ship, the Chartist Uprising, the Roman occupation in Caerleon and Caerwent, the Transporter Bridge ending with a poignant song about the environment.

Kelvin said:

” The CD celebrates the heritage of Newport and the surrounding area. Priceless and important heritage which is on people's very doorsteps. A lot of people don't know a great deal about their heritage. I'm hoping that this CD, a celebration of our shared heritage, will go some way to redressing the balance.”

All proceeds from the sale of the CD, recorded at Pontypool's Pinewood Audio studio, will go to the hospice and Newport Ship.

Composer and musician Mr Reddicliffe, a Freemason who is master of Casnewydd Lodge and honorary organist for the armed forces, friendship and Isca lodges, said:

“I am thrilled that I can continue raising funds for St David's Hospice Care and other good local causes. “Working once again with Carl Simmonds, at Pinewood Audio Recording Studio, was a real pleasure. This CD has been a long time in the planning and production phase but we are delighted with the finished article.

The CD is dedicated to the memory of Kenneth Budd, creator of the John Frost Square Newport's Chartist Mural, destroyed to make way for Friars Walk shopping centre.

Kelvin sells prints of the mural and other related artworks which over the years have raised many thousands of pounds for the hospice.

The CD’s are priced at £5 and for sale at Arnold’s Lighting & Electrical shop on Skinner Street, Newport, Kriminal Records, Market Arcade, Newport, St David’s Hospice Care Day Hospice in Malpas, Newport and through Friends of Newport Ship.

