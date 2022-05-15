Educ8 Training Continues Exceptional Growth with Aspire 2Be Acquisition

Following the recent announcement of its employee ownership, leading Welsh training and education provider Educ8 Training continues its impressive growth strategy with the acquisition of digital solutions company Aspire 2Be.

With an unparalleled reputation for delivering high quality training programmes across a diverse range of sectors, Educ8 Training, which celebrated 18 years of excellence last month, has already seen significant developments in 2022.

The Caerphilly-based business’ most recent announcements include the expansion into England with the acquisition of the prestigious Haddon Training, followed by the news of their Employee Ownership Trust scheme, which saw its staff become majority owners of the business.

As of 2013, Swansea-based Aspire 2Be has delivered a range of bespoke digital solutions across both education and business sectors globally, after founders Jeremy Stephens and Simon Pridham identified a gap in the market for digital learning in the education sector.

Simon Pridham, Managing Director at Aspire 2Be, will continue to run the business, joining the Educ8 Training Group Board.

Mr Pridham said:

Educ8’s impressive track record and recent transition to employee-ownership posed a truly exciting opportunity; to join a dynamic group where staff are rewarded for the fast growth they help realise. Never before has the demand for remote working and learning been so evident. The partnership of Educ8 and Aspire can help address these digital skills gaps, delivering innovative, high-quality training opportunities.

Aspire 2Be specialises in designing bespoke digital solutions, through a process of organisational change by creating programs and platforms which encourage, promote and utilise the latest cutting-edge technologies and techniques. It is the only UK based Professional Development Partner of all three tech giants – Apple, Google and Microsoft.

Grant Santos, Educ8 CEO, said:

After a number of exciting business developments, the acquisition of Aspire 2Be will enhance our delivery of high-quality training, support our digital transformation strategy and continue our passion for ensuring our learners, employers and staff reach their full potential. Since Educ8 was founded in 2004 to address skills shortages in Wales it has been a key provider of apprenticeships and vocational learning, working with employers of all sizes, from micro-organisations, through to SME’s and global multi-national corporations.

A champion of employee engagement, Educ8 was named Best Mid-sized Company to Work for in the UK in 2021, an accolade the business continues to strive for as it currently ranks #1 for the UK’s Best Big Company to work for in 2022.

Dealmaking experts GS Verde Group advised throughout the transaction.

To find out more about studying an apprenticeship or working with Educ8 Training, visit www.educ8training.co.uk.