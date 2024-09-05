Aspire 2Be Announce Launch of Aspire360, a Complete Digital Learning Solution for Businesses and Organisations

Aspire 2Be, the Digital Learning Specialists, this week announced the launch of Aspire360, a complete digital learning solution for business.

Aspire360 has been developed to provide businesses with one simple solution for all their digital learning needs. With businesses across the UK reporting worrying skills gaps, particularly around Digital Skills, Aspire360 has been designed to address the evolving needs of businesses in a digital landscape, offering the opportunity to empower staff through targeted digital skills development.

Offering a cost-effective solution to organisation-wide digital skills development, Aspire360 provides a range of engaging, interactive courses available online and on-demand. Aspire360 also provides a range of features to support the user and administrative experience, including reporting and analytics, expert support for installation and beyond, and fully customisable options to ensure complete brand alignment.

With different packages available according to business needs, subscribers can access the full content library, created by certified trainers and with regular updates and new course content included in each subscription. Alternatively, subscribers can opt to tailor and develop bespoke learning content for their business with the Aspire360 ‘Authoring Tool’. Aspire 2Be can also work with businesses to create custom learning specifically for a business, to its exact requirements.

“We recognise that in the current economic climate, budgets are continually stretched and that continuing professional development often suffers,” comments Aspire 2Be Managing Director, Matt Smith.

He continues:

“However, we also know that businesses need to invest in the digital capability of their workforce now more than ever. We have developed Aspire360 to provide organisations with cost effective access to digital skills courses, from beginner right through to advanced and technical. Couple that with the ability to leverage key insights and analytics from the integrated learning management system, learning and development functions can now accelerate digital learning across the business”.

Aspire 2Be offers businesses a complete digital learning solution, covering professional qualifications and accredited learning, expert consultancy services, and eLearning solutions. As a Professional Development Partner for Apple, Google, Microsoft and AWS, Aspire 2Be draws on its wealth of knowledge and expertise to support businesses and organisations looking to develop their in-house digital capabilities.

If you are interested in a free trial or demo, contact info@aspire360lms.com or visit Contact Us – Aspire360

Press contact: Kathryn Stevenson. kathryn@aspire2be.co.uk. 07813 098114

Aspire 2Be are Digital Learning Specialists, supporting businesses and organisations to develop the purposeful use of technology for learning and development. As the only company in the UK to be a professional partner with Apple, AWS, Google and Microsoft, Aspire 2Be provides innovative solutions to valued clients across multiple sectors, both in the UK and globally.