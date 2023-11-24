Educ8 Training Group Secures Top 5 Placement at ‘Best Companies to Work For’ Awards

Educ8 Training Group, a leading provider of innovative training and education solutions, has been named in the Top 5 ‘Best Large Companies to Work For in the UK' list and has also taken the #2 spot in the ‘Best Education and Training Companies in the UK' category.

The Best Companies list is compiled each year, naming those companies that care about doing the right thing, value their people, and understand the value of a truly engaged workforce. Businesses placed on the list are committed to fostering positivity and recognise their employees as a vital part of their success. The national, regional and sector lists for 2023 were recently revealed at a prestigious ceremony in Battersea Evolution in London.

This year marked Educ8 Training Group's inaugural entry into the ‘Large Companies' category, having been named in the ‘Medium Companies' category in previous years. 2023 is the ninth consecutive year that Educ8 has been commended on the Best Companies list and the third consecutive year the business has been in the top 5.

The transition to the ‘Large Companies; category is a testament to the company’s exceptional growth while maintaining its commitment to providing an outstanding workplace environment for its 275 employees.

The awards ceremony, attended by companies from across the length and breadth of the UK, was a hugely encouraging experience that showcased the truly positive and empowering workplace cultures present across the country.

Grant Santos, Chief Executive at Educ8 said:

“We are so pleased to have placed so highly amongst some of the best companies in the UK. Educ8 truly values its employees and the important contribution they bring to the workplace every day, and we aim to provide them with a positive and encouraging environment where they feel supported. An organisation’s employees are critical to its success, and nurturing our employees continues to be a priority for Educ8 Training Group.”

Educ8 Training Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to employee engagement and an inclusive workplace culture by moving to an employee ownership model last year. This strategic decision saw the company transition to an employee-owned business, enabling employees to become more involved in key company decisions through a committee.

Jude Holloway, Managing Director of Operations at Educ8, added:

“Moving to employee ownership was a tangible way to acknowledge and reward our exceptional staff. It was an excellent way to crystallise our other employee engagement and wellbeing initiatives that include an increased benefits package, 24/7 staff support and dedicated Rejuven8 time. We are very proud to be named in the Top 5 large companies, and this award inspires us to always strive for the happiness of our employees.”

With 275 employees, Educ8 Training Group remains at the forefront of innovation in the sector, this year introducing a new Energy and Carbon Management apprenticeship and pioneering Virtual Reality (VR) training for hairdressing apprentices in partnership with ISA Training and CEMET.

For those eager to embark on a learning journey with Educ8 Training Group, visit www.educ8training.co.uk to explore the wide range of qualifications and apprenticeships available.