Educ8 Training Group Leads Sector as Best Company to Work for in UK

Leading apprenticeship provider Educ8 Training Group has been named the Best Education & Training company to work for in the UK, recognising the company’s commitment to employee satisfaction and engagement.

Also named the third Best Mid-Sized Company to work for across all UK employers, this is the eighth year running that Educ8, based in Caerphilly, has been commended in the Best Companies Awards.

Founded in 2004 by Chairman Colin Tucker in response to skills shortages in the South Wales area, the Educ8 team is driven by core values of honesty, integrity, respect and positivity, with a passion for ensuring staff and students reach their full potential.

Colin Tucker, Founder and Chairman of Educ8 Training Group said:

“We are incredibly proud to once again be named one of the best companies to work for in the UK. Our employee wellbeing and engagement is absolutely a priority, as we strive to create a positive working environment for every single member of the team. “Seeing Educ8 grow from 14 employees to now 250 and evolve into one of the leading apprenticeship providers is incredibly rewarding and thanks must be paid to our fantastic team and Board of Directors.”

With an extensive programme of wellbeing initiatives and activities, including 24/7 support, an increased benefits packages and dedicated ‘Rejuven8’ time, this year Educ8 furthered its commitment to staff by transitioning to an Employee Ownership Trust.

The structure is a meaningful recognition of Educ8’s staff who are now the majority shareholders of the business, collectively owning 51% via the Trust and becoming more involved in key strategic decisions through a committee.

Grant Santos, Educ8 Training Group CEO, said:

“All our staff at Educ8 Training, Aspire 2Be and Haddon Training Ltd make the Group a special place to work. Moving to an EOT structure was a natural transition for us, allowing our full workforce to feel an elevated sense of shared purpose. “Our people are our greatest asset, and we are delighted to be recognised for our positive workplace culture in the Best Companies Awards.”

Feedback from Educ8 staff found that 92% were happy with their wellbeing at the company, which encourages a balanced work and home life, 98% had a positive relationship with their manager, and 94% agreed Educ8 supports and encourages charitable activities.

Educ8 Training Group has also received royal recognition for its bespoke workforce development programme that supports staff to transition from assessors to trainer coaches, addressing skills gaps in the sector.

To learn more about Educ8 Training Group visit: www.educ8training.co.uk