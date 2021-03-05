Cashless Payment Coming Soon to National Park Authority Car Parks

Motorists visiting car parks run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will soon be able to pay for their tickets without the need to carry coins or to queue at pay and display machines.

From Monday 15 March 2021, people who don’t wish to use the existing on-site coin machines will be able to use PayByPhone, which allows people to purchase tickets via an app, text, a phone call or online via www.paybyphone.co.uk/pcnp.

The existing coin machines will remain in all the car parks for use by those who prefer to use cash and for those who are unable to access the online system, with a free 30-minute ticket continuing to be available at all sites.

National Park Authority Director of Countryside, Community & Visitor Services, James Parkin, said:

“Introducing cashless payment methods has been a challenge due to the remote location of some of our car parks, but we believe the PayByPhone solution will give motorists greater flexibility and will be particularly useful as we all look to take extra precautions in light of the coronavirus pandemic. “The coin machines will remain in place for those that need them but PayByPhone provides a whole range of alternative options. It is already used in numerous locations across the UK and by organisations including the National Trust. “Motorists will need to be aware that using PayByPhone from our car parks will depend on network coverage, which will vary depending on the location and your provider. While you may wish to pay for a ticket before travelling to the car park, this does not guarantee a space will be available. “We understand most people are not allowed to drive to exercise at this time but our car parks are open to those that are permitted to use them under the current Welsh Government restrictions, such as people with specific health or mobility issues.”

Motorists can download the PayByPhone app from the App Store or Google Play Store to register or register online via www.paybyphone.co.uk to pay for their parking from their mobile phone/computer.

Payments can then also be made by calling 0330 060 6203 or by texting 65565.

Season tickets for Park Authority car parks can be purchased via the Park Authority website by visiting www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/car-park-season-tickets.

The National Park Authority manages 14 car parks that operate charges between 9am-7pm from 15 March to 7 November each year. The income is used to help maintain the car parks and paths in the National Park.

The charging car parks are located at Amroth, Saundersfoot Regency, Penally, Manorbier, Freshwater East, West Angle Bay, Little Haven, Nolton Haven, Newgale (Pebbles), Solva, Oriel y Parc (St Davids), Newport Sands and Poppit Sands.

For more information on car parks and charges visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/parking.