£1bn Growth Deal Team to be Quizzed by TV Presenter at Virtual Forum

The team behind the £1bn North Wales Growth Deal will come under the spotlight at a special virtual event this week.

To mark Wales Week London, ITV broadcaster Carole Green is to join Cllr Dyfrig Siencyn, chair of North Wales Economic Ambition Board, and Portfolio Director Alwen Williams to discuss the Deal’s prospective impact on the region.

The free event runs from 11.30am-12.45pm today (March 5).

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cynllun-twf-gogledd-cymru-north-wales-growth-deal-tickets-142245109953

Taking place this Friday, the online session will also feature Askar Sheibani, interim chair of the Ambition Board’s Business Delivery Group, and programme managers Henry Aron (Energy), David Mathews (Land and Property), Stuart Whitfield (Digital) and Robyn Lovelock (Innovation in High Value Manufacturing, Agrifood and Tourism).

Carole, who was raised in Rhyl and now lives in Tremeirchion, looks forward to exploring the issues facing each member of the Portfolio Management Office, what their key priorities are and the effect the Deal will have on generations to come, socially, economically and culturally.

“As a proud North Walian I am delighted to have the opportunity to discover more about the programmes and what difference they will make to all of our lives,” said Carole. “Having been a part of the team at ITV Wales for more than 20 years, as a news and business correspondent, these are issues that matter to me, and to many tens of thousands of people in the region. “It’s an exciting time for the Ambition Board and vital the foundations are laid for future growth, especially given everything that’s happened over the course of the last year. “They are determined to deliver, for communities, industry and businesses who share in their vision, so I look forward to finding out more.”

Alwen added:

“We are pleased Carole is able to join us for this session, which aims to dig deeper into the progress made so far and our next steps. “A lot of work has gone on behind the scenes and our programme managers will be on hand to share latest information, as well as their thoughts and ideas on the road ahead. “The Growth Deal is going to play a pivotal role in the region’s fight back against Covid and the challenges so many individuals and businesses have been through – we hope you can join us.”

Held over the period of St David’s Day each year since 2017, this is the fifth successive annual Wales Week London programme and includes events covering business and technology, the arts, music and concerts, film and the media, politics, sport and more.

Co-founder and chair of the Wales Week initiative Dan Langford plans to tune in to the Ambition Board event, and said:

“Working again with both the Welsh and UK Governments, and with the amazing support of our partners, sponsors and event organisers, there are 60 events taking place, commemorating our national day, celebrating our culture and promoting a modern Wales to the rest of the world.”

He added:

“The Growth Deal is an economic driver for jobs, skills and infrastructure in North Wales and neighbouring regions at a crucial time – I look forward to finding out more.”

The free event runs from 11.30am-12.45pm this Friday (March 5).

To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/cynllun-twf-gogledd-cymru-north-wales-growth-deal-tickets-142245109953

For more on North Wales Economic Ambition Board, visit www.northwaleseab.co.uk or follow them on social media @buegogleddcymru and @northwaleseab.

Visit www.walesweek.london for the full Wales Week London programme.