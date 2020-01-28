Carwyn Jones Meets; Kellie Beirne



In this episode, Carwyn sits down with Kellie Beirne, Chief Executive of Cardiff Capital Region City Deal

Kellie Beirne was appointed as Chief Executive of Cardiff Capital Region City Deal in mid-2018. The City Deal is a £1.28 billion GVA-growth and jobs programme, involving ten South Wales local authorities. She moved from a post as Deputy Chief Executive and Chief Enterprise Officer at Monmouthshire County Council , where she gained a reputation for bringing innovation and innovative ways of working, often private-sector-derived, into the world of public service delivery.

She has previously been Director of Innovation and Enterprise and Chief Officer, Regeneration and Culture at Monmouthshire Council. Before that, she undertook roles in a South Wales Housing Association and in local authority Housing policy.

Kellie is Co-Chair of the Innovation Advisory Council for Wales and has been a Prince of Wales Innovation Scholar (POWIS).