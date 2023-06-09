Carwyn Meets: InspireGreen

The dream of green energy represents a vision for a sustainable and clean future, which calls for a collective effort to transition away from fossil fuels and embrace renewable energy sources.

To achieve this dream, various steps must be taken, ranging from investment in renewable technologies to policy advocacy and community empowerment. It is our collective responsibility to take bold steps towards delivering the dream of green energy and building a healthier planet for future generations.

Hosted by Carwyn Jones, this Business News Wales Digital Discussion is joined by a father and son team of entrepreneurs, Simon Powell, CEO of Inspiretec and Josh Powell, Founder and Innovation Director of InspireGreen, who discussed the details of their journey in business, how Inspiretec was formed and what their core product lines are, the key changes in the airline industry, the pathway towards setting up InspireGreen, their core products and values and how the business continues to go from strength to strength.



About InspireGreen

Founded in 2022, InspireGreen is the amalgamation of multiple industry experts boasting more than 20+ years of sector relevant experience, providing customers with an unrivalled experience while implementing only the best in renewable technologies. A highly accredited organisation offering a complete end to end solution from consultation, through to design and implementation.

Our mission is to facilitate the realisation of the green energy dream. We have successfully collaborated with numerous prominent organisations, guiding them towards carbon-neutrality.

Additionally, we have assisted countless consumers in creating their ideal ‘green home’ or business by providing top-quality installations of solar panels with battery storage, heat pumps and EV chargers.