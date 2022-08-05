Careers Wales Takes Action on Age Inclusion in the Workplace

Careers Wales has teamed up with Age at Work to help proactively support its over 50 workforce.

Careers Wales has joined 29 other organisations working with Age at Work, a partnership between Business in the Community Cymru (BITC) and Age Cymru, to put practices in place that create age-inclusive, multigenerational workplaces that pro-actively support people over 50 to remain in or return to work.

Denise Currell, head of people development at Careers Wales, said:

“One in three of our employees is over 50, so recruiting, retaining and retraining people of this age and older is essential for our business as well as the wider economy. “We are working with Business in the Community and Age Cymru to take action now that prevents employee early exit from the workplace, to support later-life working, and to value older workers as part of a diverse, inclusive and dynamic workplace.”

Through Age at Work, employers have access to a range of free toolkits, networks, and support to help inform the action they take to create a workplace that’s better for mature employees and will benefit employees of all ages.

Jill Salter, Age at Work programme manager, BITC, said: