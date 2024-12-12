Careers Wales Celebrates New Work with Employers to Support Careers Education

In the lead up to Christmas, Careers Wales is celebrating the launch of a series of work-related challenges for schools, which have been developed with the support of employers across Wales.
The ‘Work in Focus’ challenges support schools to embed careers and work-related experiences within the curriculum and encourage engagement with employers.
Local employers have been at the heart of the project and have provided valuable insight and industry knowledge to help ensure the challenges provide a realistic insight into the world of work.
Careers Wales is encouraging employers interested in working with schools and helping to develop a challenge related to their work and/or sector to get in touch.
Mark Owen, Head of Services to Stakeholders at Careers Wales, said:
“We’re delighted to be launching the new Work in Focus challenges, particularly during the festive period, when it feels prudent to be recognising the time employers have given towards this project.
“The challenges are a valuable addition to the package of support we offer to schools and teachers to help them embed careers learning in the curriculum.
“Employer engagement helps to broaden the horizons of young people, raises their awareness of the options available to them within key industries, and inspires them to consider their ambitions.
“Whilst for employers, supporting schools enables them to invest in their potential future workforce and raise awareness of their business or sector.”
Developed with support from the Welsh Valleys Engineering Project (WVEP), the challenges have been designed to be delivered by teachers in secondary schools to learners in Years 8 and 9.
Each challenge is linked to an area of learning within the Curriculum for Wales, with a sector focus or theme. They have been developed in partnership with major employers from the key investment sectors identified by Welsh Government.
The current challenges on offer are detailed below:
Mathematics and numeracy
- Compound semiconductors – developed in partnership with Vishay
Science and technology
- FinTech – developed in partnership with Starling Bank and Fintech Wales.
- Advanced manufacturing – developed in partnership with Toyota
- Renewables – developed in partnership with RWE renewables
- Cyber security – developed in partnership with Cyber First and Digital Health and Care Wales
Health and wellbeing
- Welsh in the workplace – developed in partnership with Cyngor Gwynedd Council
Languages, literacy and communication
- Tourism – developed in partnership with the Celtic Manor and Visit Wales
Humanities
- Food and drink – developed in partnership with Selwyn’s Seafoods and Food & Drink Skills Wales, Mentera
- Life sciences – developed in partnership with The Welsh Blood Service
Expressive arts
- Creative industries – developed in partnership with the BBC
Feedback from schools contributed significantly to the development of the challenges, helping to ensure their applicability across schools in Wales and to enhance the efficiency of support being provided to teachers.
If you want to register your interest, or if you are a teacher with any questions, please contact employerengagement@careerswales.gov.wales or find out more on the Careers Wales website.