Careers Wales Announces Shortlist for Valued Partner Awards

Careers Wales have announced the employers shortlisted for their 2023 Valued Partner Awards.

A total of 40 organisations have been shortlisted in eight categories for providing outstanding careers support to pupils in schools.

Coinciding with Careers Wales’ ten-year anniversary as an all-Wales company, the awards are being sponsored by Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, and will take place on 22 November at the Pierhead building on the Senedd estate in Cardiff.

These highly anticipated awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise employers who have worked with them to deliver impactful and engaging careers experiences to pupils in Wales over the last 12 months.

To celebrate the organisation’s ten-year anniversary, this year features an additional award to recognise the outstanding achievement of employers who have supported schools over the past decade.

Through working closely with schools, these organisations support young people to make links between what they learn in school and the world of work and to understand the opportunities that are available to them.

Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said:

“We’re delighted to be hosting the Valued Partner Awards 2023 this year with the support of the Minister for Economy. “This event allows us to thank businesses for providing pupils with meaningful experiences and empowering them with work-related knowledge that will help them shape their futures. “Bringing employers and schools together to provide valuable careers learning helps inspire and motivate the younger generation and future workforce of Wales. “2023 is special year for the awards, as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary and recognise one employer who has gone above and beyond over the decade to help young people learn more about the world of work. “I look forward to welcoming all shortlisted organisations to the historic Pierhead building on 22 November and wish them the best of luck.”

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:

“The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful future careers. “Thank you to the employers shortlisted in the Valued Partner Awards this year for providing young people with the opportunity interact with them, allowing them to broaden their horizons and discover where their interests lie. It will help ensure they can be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow. “I also want to thank our excellent national careers service, Careers Wales, for their hard work over the last decade. A huge good luck to all those nominated.”

The full list of categories and finalists are:

Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award

Castell Howell

Hywel Dda University Health Board

Morgan Sindall Construction

Principality

The Celtic Collection

Best Newcomer

Bute Energy

In The Welsh Wind Distillery

JCB

Robertson

Wrexham Lager

Best Ongoing Relationship with a School

Dwr Cymru – Welsh Water

Microchip

Morganstone

Social Care Wales Workforce Development Programme

Welsh Slate

Most Supportive Small Business

Kidslingo / Wibli Wobli Nursery

LGD Twist Salon

Newport Pets

Ripples Marketing

The A2B Tyre Shop

Outstanding Personal Contribution

Chris Hooper – Torfaen County Borough Council

Colette Affaya – Airbus

Gwenno Williams – Gwynedd Council

Kathy Roberts – Brother Industries UK

Rhys Bebb – Screen Alliance Wales

Most Supportive Work Experience Employer

Brooklyn Motors

Cefn Mably Farm Park

Cottage Coppicing

M Delacy & Sons Holding Ltd

Jac-Y-Do Nursery

Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace

Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board

Caerphilly County Borough Council

Canolfan S4C Yr Egin

Griffiths

ISG

Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda