Careers Wales Announces Shortlist for Valued Partner Awards

Careers Wales have announced the employers shortlisted for their 2023 Valued Partner Awards.
A total of 40 organisations have been shortlisted in eight categories for providing outstanding careers support to pupils in schools.
Coinciding with Careers Wales’ ten-year anniversary as an all-Wales company, the awards are being sponsored by Minister for the Economy, Vaughan Gething, and will take place on 22 November at the Pierhead building on the Senedd estate in Cardiff.
These highly anticipated awards are a chance for Careers Wales to recognise employers who have worked with them to deliver impactful and engaging careers experiences to pupils in Wales over the last 12 months.
To celebrate the organisation’s ten-year anniversary, this year features an additional award to recognise the outstanding achievement of employers who have supported schools over the past decade.
Through working closely with schools, these organisations support young people to make links between what they learn in school and the world of work and to understand the opportunities that are available to them.
Nikki Lawrence, chief executive at Careers Wales, said:
“We’re delighted to be hosting the Valued Partner Awards 2023 this year with the support of the Minister for Economy.
“This event allows us to thank businesses for providing pupils with meaningful experiences and empowering them with work-related knowledge that will help them shape their futures.
“Bringing employers and schools together to provide valuable careers learning helps inspire and motivate the younger generation and future workforce of Wales.
“2023 is special year for the awards, as we celebrate our ten-year anniversary and recognise one employer who has gone above and beyond over the decade to help young people learn more about the world of work.
“I look forward to welcoming all shortlisted organisations to the historic Pierhead building on 22 November and wish them the best of luck.”
Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said:
“The Welsh Government is committed to investing in our future generations and providing young people with the tools they need to build successful future careers.
“Thank you to the employers shortlisted in the Valued Partner Awards this year for providing young people with the opportunity interact with them, allowing them to broaden their horizons and discover where their interests lie. It will help ensure they can be at the forefront of helping our Welsh businesses to innovate and grow.
“I also want to thank our excellent national careers service, Careers Wales, for their hard work over the last decade. A huge good luck to all those nominated.”
The full list of categories and finalists are:
Outstanding Achievement 10 Year Award
- Castell Howell
- Hywel Dda University Health Board
- Morgan Sindall Construction
- Principality
- The Celtic Collection
Best Newcomer
- Bute Energy
- In The Welsh Wind Distillery
- JCB
- Robertson
- Wrexham Lager
Best Ongoing Relationship with a School
- Dwr Cymru – Welsh Water
- Microchip
- Morganstone
- Social Care Wales Workforce Development Programme
- Welsh Slate
Most Supportive Small Business
- Kidslingo / Wibli Wobli Nursery
- LGD Twist Salon
- Newport Pets
- Ripples Marketing
- The A2B Tyre Shop
Outstanding Personal Contribution
- Chris Hooper – Torfaen County Borough Council
- Colette Affaya – Airbus
- Gwenno Williams – Gwynedd Council
- Kathy Roberts – Brother Industries UK
- Rhys Bebb – Screen Alliance Wales
Most Supportive Work Experience Employer
- Brooklyn Motors
- Cefn Mably Farm Park
- Cottage Coppicing
- M Delacy & Sons Holding Ltd
- Jac-Y-Do Nursery
Best Promoter of Welsh in the Workplace
- Betsi Cadwalader University Health Board
- Caerphilly County Borough Council
- Canolfan S4C Yr Egin
- Griffiths
- ISG
Best Supporter of the Net Zero Agenda
- Adra
- Bluestone Wales
- EDF Renewables UK
- Viridor
- Wynne Construction