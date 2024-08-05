Cardiff Wales Airport Celebrates Three-Year Partnership Connecting Wales and Scotland

Cardiff Wales Airport has celebrated the third anniversary of a partnership with the UK’s largest regional airline.

Loganair runs direct flights from Cardiff to Edinburgh. To mark the third anniversary the airport ran an online competition for followers to win a pair of free tickets on the route, which has been used by over 55,000 customers since it started.

Spencer Birns, CEO of Cardiff Wales Airport, said:

“I and the entire airport team want to say thank you to Loganair. It’s been amazing to see customers enjoy the advantages of using the Loganair flights, connecting two great countries in the UK. These convenient flights help families and businesses stay connected. We look forward to Loganair increasing choice on the route, serving the people of Wales and Scotland through Cardiff Wales Airport.”

Luke Lovegrove, CCO of Loganair, said: