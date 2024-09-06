Cardiff Publishes New Strategy to Tackle Inequality City-Wide

Cardiff Council has published a strategy for equality for the next four years.

The local authority says the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Strategy for 2024-2028 will strive to ensure that the city provides great opportunities for everyone regardless of their background, where those suffering from disadvantage are supported, and where every citizen is valued and feels valued.

It sets out the measures that the authority will take forward to ensure its aim of a ‘Stronger, Fairer, Greener' Cardiff is achieved and includes five key objectives:

A Fairer Cardiff – reducing inequality and support everyone in Cardiff to fulfil their potential

An Accessible Cardiff – working to ensure everyone can take part in all Cardiff has

to offer, regardless of background or circumstance

An Inclusive Cardiff – making Cardiff a city where differences are understood and celebrated, and where all communities feel like they belong

A Council that reflects its communities – making Cardiff Council a more inclusive organisation which reflects the diversity of the people we serve, and where employees are confident to be themselves and are empowered to progress, and

Equality, Diversity and Inclusion at the heart of the organisation – ensuring that Cardiff Council's core processes support equality, diversity and inclusion

In June 2024 a public consultation was launched to seek the views of Cardiff residents on the draft Strategic Equality Plan for 2024-28, helping to ensure a fairer city for all. The Council's Cabinet will now be recommended to note the outcome of the consultation and to agree the inclusion of several amendments to the strategy which have been suggested by Cardiff citizens.

Feedback on a range of topics will now be addressed in the strategy including, but not limited to; Access to services, Supporting Carers, the importance of ongoing work to support Community Cohesion, Community Safety, Social Value & Community Wellbeing, Education, Employment and Progression.

Cllr Julie Sangani, Cardiff's Cabinet Member for Public Health and Equalities, said:

“Cardiff already has a proud history of promoting equality and diversity, we are the most ethnically diverse local authority in Wales and one of the oldest ethnically diverse communities in Britain, with over 80 languages used. “We also rank as the top city in Europe for immigrants and families with young children and we are a top 10 city for members of the LGBTQ+ community to live. “Like all UK cities, however, we face instances of long-standing and deep-rooted inequality. Some residents face barriers to living full and active lives and more needs to be done to ensure that no-one experiences discrimination of any kind because of who they are. “We have undertaken significant work to develop the Equality, Diversity & Inclusion Strategy 2024-28 including carrying out an Equality Needs Assessment by assessing available data sets, reviewing local and national action plans, and engaging with major stakeholders within the city. The outcome means that the views of Cardiff's residents will help shape the way in which we address inequality, taking into consideration the things that matter to Cardiff people. “We are committed to closing the inequality gap including the ongoing delivery of excellent education, creating jobs that provide opportunities for progression and delivering sustainable housing solutions which meet the needs of all, as well as reducing health inequalities.”

The Council has already established practices which aim towards improving equality, including:

Establishing the Race Equality Taskforce

Becoming the highest ranked authority in Wales and the UK in the Stonewall index, highlighting its commitment to supporting LGBTQ+ staff and customers

Achieving UNICEF Child-Friendly City status, and

Leading a city-wide response to welcoming refugees and asylum-seekers

The strategy also outlines that the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), which came into force in 2011, ensures the following characteristics are protected:

Age

Disability

Gender reassignment

Marriage and civil partnership

Pregnancy and maternity

Race – including ethnic or national origin, colour or nationality

Religion or belief, including lack of religion or belief

Sex, and

Sexual orientation

The PSED requires councils to publish objectives at least every four years and to publish a statement detailing the steps it has taken or intends to take to meet them, including tackling any gender pay gap.