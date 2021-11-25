Cardiff Plan to Double Bus Passengers Out for Consultation

The eight-week public consultation began on 20 October, seeking views on the Council’s ambitious strategy to improve bus services. Its proposals include introducing cheaper fares, working with Transport for Wales to develop an integrated ticketing system, putting more low-emission buses on the road, and building new infrastructure to make bus travel easier.

Cabinet Member for Strategic Planning and Transport, Caro Wild, told Business News Wales:

“This is all about the fact that Cardiff has allowed all of its road space to be dominated by cars, and over the years it has not allowed space for buses, for people walking and cycling.

“As part of our plans to make the city centre better for people to live and work in, to get around a healthier way, we’re giving more space for buses.”

“We want at least 20% of residents and commuters to travel by bus by 2030. That’s doubling today’s number. This won’t happen without a real sea change in the way we operate our bus services.

“That’s why we’ve drawn up a strategy on how we are going to achieve this, in consultation with the public. We believe, working with partners, that our nine-point strategy can bring about the required behaviour change.”

“As a local authority working alone, we know we are limited on what we can do. Credit has to be given to the Welsh Government which has secured funding for bus operators through the Bus Emergency Scheme, and financially secured the bus industry during the pandemic. This now has to be followed up with new policy to take back more control of our bus services, and properly fund this vital form of transport.”