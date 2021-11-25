This week sees the launch of Ambition North Wales – the new brand for the North Wales Economic Ambition Board.

The new name represents the overarching vision for a prosperous North Wales and the partnership which will build a vibrant, sustainable and resilient economy for the region.

The launch, which also sees the new website go live, signals a new era of cooperation, redoubling of efforts to promote the area as a prime location for investment.

Alwen Williams is the Portfolio Director of Ambition North Wales. She explains why it was the right time to rebrand:

“With £240 million UK and Welsh government investment already agreed under the Growth Deal, we wanted to make sure that North Wales stands out with a bold new vision for economic prosperity. “We have so much to offer, and we were keen to develop our story and show that the region is a truly compelling choice for business and investors. “From our natural environment to our growing expertise in the low carbon and tech sectors, as well as our history in manufacturing – we believe the opportunities here match our ambition. The new name, brand and website will help us make sure North Wales is centre stage when we talk about attracting further investment.”

Councillor Dyfrig Siencyn, is Chair of the North Wales Economic Ambition Board, the democratic decision-making body behind Ambition North Wales. He adds:

“A huge amount of work has already been done to secure funding and develop projects which will put our region on the map for future investment. This is a new beginning and we’re delighted to see the brand and website launched – they will help us share our message and build on the progress the team has already made.”

The new website, ambitionnorth.wales – will go live on 25th November. The site will be the home for the latest news and information on all Growth Deal projects and investment in the North Wales economy.