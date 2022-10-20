Cardiff Logistics Firm Reports Record Turnover and Triples Profits

Leading local independent logistics operator, Europa Worldwide Group, which has a site at the Regus Cardiff Gate Business Park, continues to set the pace in the market, reporting a tripling in profits – up to £10m from £3.6m in 2020 – and a record £276m turnover for the 2021 financial year (ending 31 December).

For the last 12 months to August 2022, the company has achieved an impressive turnover of £316m.

These latest results are testament to the progressive leadership team, which refuses to stand still and continues to take a proactive approach in driving the business forward whilst meeting ongoing challenges head-on. Europa’s Malthouse Avenue site in Pontprennau, Cardiff – which is home to a growing team and was only opened in Aprillast year is part of the firm’s European road freight division – has been pivotal in delivering these results.

Despite a tough economic climate impacted by Brexit, and the global pandemic Europa’s resilience comes down to the way in which it planned, prepared and invested significant resources into developing a viable solution.

The end result – Europa Flow, the firm’s frictionless customs product – offers customers a route for continued operational activity on the continent, tackling the new border regime by removing lengthy fee and paperwork barriers that would otherwise hold goods up in transit.

It remains the market leading solution for firms of all sizes today and is managed via Europa Road, which – in line with the 9.4 per cent growth of the European road freight market during 2021 – developed plans to expand its network of UK domestic depots to reach more customers, of which the Cardiff branch is one, having opened in Spring 2022.

As global supply chain vulnerabilities were exposed during the pandemic, Europa simplified its own operating model whilst supporting customers and teams to do the same. This enabled everyone to excel in delivering their objectives through the most efficient and effective use of time and resources.

Europa’s specialist 3pl Warehouses division, located Dartford, Corby and Birmingham, are shining examples of this strategy’s success. The cutting-edge facilities boast dedicated teams and robust client portfolios, operating at near capacity, with flexibility in production levels which can be scaled up or down as client demands fluctuate.

During 2021, Europa Air & Sea also contributed to the robust financial performance. As economies opened up, and global air and sea freight forwarding grew by 14.9 per cent and 6.6 per cent respectively, the division also grew successfully. New Air & Sea offices have since opened in Shanghai and Dubai (in early 2022) to capitalise on opportunities presented by the world’s largest container port and fastest growing e-commerce market in the Middle East and North Africa.

Rob Jones, Finance Director at Europa Worldwide Group, said:

“We’re delighted with our latest results, and would like to thank everyone at Europa for their immense contribution in delivering these. The Group has demonstrated flexibility in helping its teams and customers adapt to an evolving marketplace and sustain high levels of overall performance. “2021 was a year of consolidation for Europa, as we built on our strengths and developed bold new plans to drive forward growth across all three divisions. It is an incredibly exciting time for the business, which maintains huge momentum, allowing us to accelerate our strategy to drive out complexity and deliver an even better service for our customers.”

With current predictions of a slowdown in worldwide economic growth, Europa is determined to weather this latest storm. The financial outlook for 2022 remains strong, and the Board has ambitious plans for the firm to become bigger, bolder and better, whilst consolidating its standing as one of the most exciting and top performing operators in the sector today.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Andrew Baxter said: