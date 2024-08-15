Cardiff Launch Marks Trio of Co-op Stores in Wales for Franchise Partner

The launch of the newest Co-op convenience store – in Dumballs Road, Cardiff – marks a trio of convenience stores opened in Wales this year by the convenience retailer’s franchise partner, Universal Retail Group.

The 2,500 sq ft store – located in a newly regenerated residential complex – operates as a Co-op franchise and follows Universal Retail Group’s previous successful launches of Co-op convenience stores in Parc Derwen (January) and Morriston (June).

Co-op has confirmed plans to scale its award-winning franchise business to reach over 500 stores by 2030. The more than ten-fold increase aligning with broader growth ambitions across the Co-op’s core businesses – Food Retail, B2B and Life Services.

The new Cardiff store serves-up a Costa Coffee Express and in-store bakery along with a focus on fresh, chilled and healthy produce; meal ideas and everyday essentials; food-to-go and meal deals; Fairtrade products, flowers, chilled beers and award-winning wines; ready meals, pizzas and, free-from, vegan and plant-based products.

The online home delivery of groceries is available locally via Deliveroo. Parcel collection services are also available through an InPost Locker.

Co-op is committed to supporting UK farmers, growers and suppliers, with all of its fresh and frozen meat and poultry, including in its ready meals, pies and freshly prepared sandwiches, 100% British.

A soft plastic recycle unit is available in store to enable the community to recycle ‘soft plastics’ including: crisp packets and bread bags, lids from ready meals and yogurt pots, biscuit wrappers and, pet food pouches – ensuring all Co-op’s own food packaging is recyclable either through local authority kerbside collections, or the in-store recycling unit.

Suresh Edirimuni, Operations Director of Co-op franchise partner, Universal Retail Group Ltd, said:

“We are delighted to be opening our third Co-op store this year – following the success of our Co-op stores that we launched together earlier this year in Parc Derwen and Morriston. The stores have had a great response – Co-op offers fantastic quality and value, and our team is enjoying becoming part of local community life, working to serve and support our communities together, conveniently. The franchise family at Co-op really have gone above and beyond our expectations in getting us to this point and we really look forward to seeing how this partnership flourishes further. The operational model is a perfect fit for us and allows us to focus on growing the number of stores we operate.”

Ieuan Feeley, Co-op Store Manager, said: