Cardiff [email protected] sits inside the biggest Innovation centre of its kind in Wales.

Cardiff University is building a community driven by expertise, creativity, curiosity, and entrepreneurship, providing flexible office spaces, co-working spaces, and laboratories at the heart of the University’s £300m Innovation Campus.

Whether you want to scale up your business, create a new product or improve an existing one, Cardiff [email protected] can help you access leading expertise, R&D and facilities to help your organisation develop and grow.

Backed by a dedicated business support team, this is the ideal place to set up or grow your enterprise in a community of like-minded people.

Comprising 17,500 sq.ft of dedicated space spread across four floors, Cardiff [email protected] will be equipped with lettable office space from 226sq.ft to 1163 sq. ft, formal and informal meeting areas, high-end conference facilities, 4240sq.ft of wet lab space and joint exhibition/presentation areas including conference space for up to 200 people.

In addition to these market-leading onsite facilities, there will be a dedicated café, a central reception service and Ultrafast internet connectivity (speeds up to 500 Mbps). sbarc | spark will house RemakerSpace – a first-of-its-kind facility that supports and promote re-manufacturing and the circular economy in Wales by providing businesses with the skills, equipment, and awareness to rethink the design of products and business models and engage with the local community.

Cardiff [email protected] will be the University’s ‘front-door for business’, working hand-in-hand with start-ups through to established companies across all sectors with flexible tenancy options. The building will be home to c.800 people, of which approximately half will be from external organisations

The service charge will include cleaning, security, and reception services, along with 24/7 key card access.

Onsite parking will be available at an additional cost and dependent on availability.