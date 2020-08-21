Cardiff Housebuilder Helps Budding Quantity Surveyors to Kick-Start their Career

An apprenticeship programme run by a Cardiff-based housebuilder is helping budding quantity surveyors to kick-start their career in the housing industry.

Harri Morgan, 20, and Oliver Bowcott, 22, both secured a place on Bellway’s apprenticeship scheme after leaving college three years ago and have since honed their skills by working alongside the team at the housebuilder’s divisional office in St Mellons.

The pair also spend one day a week at the University of South Wales, where their five-year course helps them to learn all the skills they need to become a fully qualified quantity surveyor.

The Bellway Wales division employs 7 apprentices, who work across all areas of the business, including out on-site and in the head office.

Harri, from Neath, said:

“I’m now two years into the three-year apprenticeship scheme and I’ve really enjoyed my time with Bellway so far. The programme has given me a great insight into the housing industry, and it has been brilliant to be able to put my skills into practice. “I would definitely recommend an apprenticeship scheme to anyone leaving college. They’re a fantastic way to start your career as you are able to gain hands-on experience, all while you are earning.”

Oliver, from Caerphilly, said:

“I found out about the apprenticeship scheme while I was at college and I was really keen to apply. Bellway has a great reputation in the housing industry, especially as a five-star builder, so it’s been really beneficial to work alongside the team here. “Ever since we joined the company, we have been given the chance to put our skills into practice and we are currently working on a joint project between Bellway and Ashberry at the moment, which will help to provide 465 new homes for Churchdown in Gloucestershire. It is the biggest project we have worked on, so it is really exciting!”

Bellway retained its five-star builder status with the Home Builders Federation this year, after more than nine in ten buyers responded to a survey to say they would recommend the housebuilder to their friends and family.

More information on a career with Bellway can be found at bellway.co.uk.