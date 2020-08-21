More Success for GS Verde Group

The GS Verde Group, an integrated professional services group which specialises in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and advice to scale-up companies, has received a total of 10 shortlisted nominations, across 7 different categories, at the prestigious Wales Dealmaker Awards 2020.

The number of shortlisted entries is the highest number of any organisation in Wales and reflects the successful year experienced by the Group.

The Group’s corporate law firm Greenaway Scott, has recently been named as Wales' most active legal team for mergers and acquisitions in the first half of 2020 in a report by Experian Market IQ, a status it has retained having already been recognised as Wales’ most active legal team for 2019 by the same report.

For the Dealmakers awards, Greenaway Scott has been shortlisted for Legal Team of the Year, with Group CEO, Nigel Greenaway being personally shortlisted for the Dealmaker of the Year category, and Director, Leanne Thomas for Emerging Dealmaker of the Year.

Nigel Greenaway, CEO of the GS Verde Group said,

“I am delighted that the Group continues to be recognised for its M&A advisory work. The Group is in its 7th year of trading and set out to shake up the establishment and the old boys network that has traditionally dominated in Wales. It is testament to the strides taken by our Group that we were the most active dealmakers in 2019 and in half year 2020 (based on the data released by Experian) and now our shortlisting’s at the Dealmakers are a fair reflection of that activity level.”

Meanwhile, Verde Corporate Finance has been shortlisted for Corporate Finance Advisory Team of the Year, with Craig Blackmore joining Nigel Greenaway on the shortlist for the coveted Dealmaker of the Year category.

Craig Blackmore, Director of Verde Corporate Finance added,

“We have experienced incredible growth at Verde this year and have needed to successfully pivot the support we have provided for clients during the pandemic. The Group structure has enabled us to provide financial and legal support that has led to the completion of a number of highly complex transactions and fundraisings over the past year. Now more than ever, the importance of a strong team ethic and cohesive approach has been essential, and the Group performance, together with this recognition, is testament to that.”

Working together on a range of significant deals, the legal and financial advisory professionals that make up GS Verde Group have also been shortlisted for Venture Capital Deal of the Year (Sale of Forest Support Services to Amberon Group), International Deal of the Year (Vaultoro international fundraise) and Small Business Deal of the Year (Santia Asbestos Management).

The Wales Dealmakers Awards 2020 provide an opportunity to celebrate the top acquisitions, buyouts and funding deals in the year to June 2020, and the people that made them happen. The Awards are due to be held on the 11th of November at City Hall in Cardiff.