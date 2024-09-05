Cardiff gets Major 5G Connectivity Boost

5G mobile coverage in Cardiff is to get a boost thanks to a major upgrade to EE’s network.

Customers in Cardiff will be among the first in the UK to enjoy the benefits of this upgrade which will result in faster speeds, improved phone battery life and more reliable connectivity, particularly in busy locations.

The upgrade to EE’s network, known as ‘5G standalone’, will see phones connecting directly to a new, pure 5G network, rather than via existing 4G infrastructure. This will result in better 5G performance, meaning improvements to things like video calls, streaming and gaming.

By connecting directly to a pure 5G network, it will result in a better battery, as phones are not constantly flicking between different networks.

It will also help improve mobile connectivity in busy areas of the city and during major events such as concerts and sports fixtures.

EE’s 5G standalone (5G SA) network is the first in the UK to offer near uninterrupted outdoor coverage in every city where it launches, delivering more than 95% coverage across all the 15 cities which are part of the rollout, including Cardiff, with seamless fall-back to 5G and 4G in the small areas it’s not available.

While EE will be rolling out its 5G standalone connectivity at pace, in towns and cities where it is yet to arrive, customers can also benefit from a connectivity uplift via EE’s new ‘Network Boost’ feature. Network Boost allocates additional capacity to customers to help prioritise mobile performance in busy areas.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group – parent company of EE – said:

“5G standalone is the next evolution of our mobile network. By making it available across 15 of the UK’s largest cities from day one, we’re able to support more than 18 million people with a more reliable signal, faster mobile internet speeds, and enhanced performance for things like video streaming, content sharing and online gaming, particularly in very busy areas. “For local businesses and public services, it will also be the foundation to support future connected experiences over secure and private networks.”

The new network allows customers to use mobile data in parts of the country where it wasn’t possible before, with voice calls to follow in the coming weeks.

The upgrade to the 5G network will also support future services, with the ability to allow dedicated slices of EE’s mobile network to be used for specific purposes such as broadcasting, major events and specific business uses.

Customers can access EE’s 5G standalone network via EE’s new All Rounder and Full Works mobile plans – which are now available to customers in Cardiff.