Cardiff Employers Celebrate Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Deloitte, the Salvation Army, the Welsh Apprenticeship Alliance and Cardiff-based Snap Services have been named as Apprenticeship Employers of the Year at the annual Cardiff and Vale College (CAVC) Apprenticeship Awards 2024.

Held during National Apprenticeship Week, the CAVC Apprenticeship awards recognise the achievements of apprentices and their employers across CAVC’s network of 19 expert apprenticeship subcontractors, training more than 2,800 work-based learners across 50 industry sectors.

Established by former apprentices Peter Hopson and Nathan Kersley, Snap Services specialises in the design, installation, service and maintenance, of air conditioning systems along with all aspects of compliance and legislation. The company works with both commercial and domestic customers.

Directors Peter Hopson and Nathan Kersley explain: “We both started our careers as an apprentice Engineers and worked our way up through the ranks gaining valuable knowledge and experience along the way. In developing our own business, apprenticeship training is fundamental in ensuring our workforce is made up of well-skilled industry professionals, developing new talent and continuously upskilling our staff.”

Head of Business Support Services and Cardiff Delivery Centre Leader for Deloitte adds:

“When opening our Cardiff Delivery Centre we worked in partnership with CAVC to design, recruit for and deliver an apprenticeship pathway that opened roles in our business for people who otherwise would not have secured a role at a firm like ours. It has been a huge success, with some outstanding people joining the business and progressing into rewarding careers. “The scheme provides a local, sustainable option to grow a diverse and talented team. Around 130 people have joined us through this apprenticeship, most are still with us, and it is the collaborative approach from CAVC that has been the key to success.”

The Welsh Apprenticeship Alliance (WAA) was founded in 2012 and is made up of The Welsh Government, The Institution of Civil Engineers, and Arcadis, who facilitate the scheme on behalf of the Welsh Government. Since their inception, Arcadis have supported over 200 young people to gain professional careers and qualifications in Wales, with the aim of them becoming professional civil engineers and quantity surveyors. CAVC has supported 47 individuals since 2020.

The Salvation Army believes in helping all staff to achieve their goals. They have also expanded their learning spaces in recent years, with the creation of an Addictions Development Team and the links created with Stirling University. They consider the development of their staff to be a key factor in the success of their life houses – and their psychologically informed approach ensures that they recognise the unique strengths and talents of everyone who forms part of their projects, clients, volunteers and staff.

Cardiff and Vale College Principal Sharon James-Evans said: