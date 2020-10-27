Cardiff Digital Specialists Acquire Award-Winning Agency

Digital agency Kagool, one of the UK’s only independent Sitecore Platinum Partners, has announced its acquisition of Delete, a multi-award-winning digital experience agency, as part of Kagool’s growth strategy to become the leader in marketing technology and digital experience.

Kagool is combining its strong engineering and technical heritage with Delete’s strategy, creative and UX expertise, in a deal that will strengthen both agencies’ offers while laying the foundations for scale and focused specialisms. The acquisition will grow Kagool’s experience design and performance marketing capabilities whilst also adding consultancy as a key service to underpin clients’ digital strategies and platform solutions.

The deal gives the joint group a headcount of over 160 people working across multiple offices, including London, Leeds, Manchester and Cardiff. CEO Dan Berry will lead the overall group, while Tom Dougherty and Andy Ferries will lead the Delete and Kagool teams respectively as MD. Both brands will operate together seamlessly to provide their clients the very best in strategy, design and experience technology.

This acquisition is the first of many planned by Kagool, which has a dynamic growth strategy backed by a recent £6 million investment by BGF. Its growth is intended to give clients scale and specialisms across a range of services and digital experience platforms, whilst continuing to put first the transparency and customer intimacy often associated with smaller, more traditional independent agencies.

Kagool offers digital design and build specialism in the Sitecore DXP platform, as well as extensive services across CX, digital strategy, performance marketing and CRO. Their clients include some of the UK’s biggest brands, such as Barratt Developments, Parkdean Resorts and Welsh Water. Delete helps clients with digital transformation, and works with the likes of The Open, Guinness Pro14 Rugby, Biffa and Southampton Football Club. They recently won the 2020 Sitecore Experience Award for the Most Sophisticated Implementation in EMEA for their work with McCarthy & Stone, ‘Agency of the Year’ Sports Technology Awards 2020, and ‘Best Agency’ and ‘Best Specialist eCommerce’ at this year’s eCommerce Awards for their work with leading sports and utility brands.

Dan Berry, CEO of Kagool, said:

“I'm absolutely thrilled to have completed the acquisition of Delete and to welcome them to the team. The coming together of these two great companies will give our clients and prospects the very best in innovation, experience design and technical capability second to none. I'm also passionate about maintaining our customer focus and by acquiring Delete we are providing a market-leading offer for our clients' ever-evolving CX and DXP needs. It also gives us the best possible platform, people and partnerships as the foundation of our exciting growth plans.”

Mark Walton, Founder of Delete, said:

“Delete has provided for me what I can only describe as an amazing and highly rewarding journey. I will always be grateful to the loyal individuals and their incredible talent that have made this great adventure possible. There comes a time as a leader where you must decide on what is right for the business commercially and what the future should look like for the people that define why the business exists. It is not an easy responsibility to have. I have known Dan professionally for many years; in February we began discussions by chance and what became clear very quickly was his vision very much aligned with my own personal aspirations. Fundamentally, bringing both Kagool and Delete together ticked every box. At a challenging time, Delete is one of the most highly awarded agencies this year – we have continued to provide full employment, supported and delivered great results to our current clients and enjoyed fantastic aspirational new client wins. What a position and what a time to create this new opportunity for everyone. I can now rest with confidence that Delete's new Managing Director Tom Dougherty with the Kagool Group support will take the business from strength to strength.

Tom Dougherty, MD at Delete said: