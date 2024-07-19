Cardiff Council to Adopt National Corporate Parenting Charter

Cardiff Council will strengthen its commitment to care-experienced children and young people by adopting the newly developed National Corporate Parenting Charter.

The Charter, co-created with care-experienced young individuals at a national summit supported by the Welsh Government and leading children's advocacy services, lays out shared principles and promises that all public bodies should adhere to when providing services to children and young people.

Shared Principles: focusing on equality, eradicating stigma, fostering togetherness, providing support, promoting ambition, nurturing well-being, ensuring good health, and securing stable homes.

Commitment Promises: to ensure respect, involvement, clear communication, compassion, goal support, and access to advocacy for all care-experienced children and young people.

The guiding principles align with the United Nations Conventions on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) and the Social Services and Well-being (Wales) Act 2014, ensuring culturally sensitive and individualised care.

Instrumental in shaping the initiative is Cardiff Council's Corporate Parenting Advisory Committee who ensure a robust oversight of the care and support provided to care-experienced children and young people living in Cardiff.

The Committee endeavours to address five key priorities as outlined in Cardiff's Corporate Parenting Strategy: Emotional Health and Wellbeing, Better Connections and Relationships, Safe and Stable Homes, Educational Achievement, and Celebrating Young People.

The adoption of the Corporate Parenting Charter was reviewed by the Cabinet at its meeting on Thursday 18th July, where members agreed to integrating its principles and promises into Cardiff's refreshed Corporate Parenting Strategy for 2025-2027.

This strategy will be supported by a detailed Corporate Parenting Operational Plan, developed in consultation with various Council departments to enhance support for care-experienced children and young people.

Cabinet Member for Children's Social Services, Cllr Ash Lister said:

“Adopting the Corporate Parenting Charter marks a significant step towards enhancing the support and care for our children and young people. This Charter, created with the input of care-experienced individuals, will guide us in providing the best possible services and opportunities for their development and well-being.

Cllr Sarah Merry, Chair of Cardiff Council's Corporate Parenting Advisory Committee added:

“As the UK's first UNICEF UK Child Friendly City, our dedication to providing high-quality services and support continues, with a special focus on the well-being and development of children and young people. The Corporate Parenting Advisory Committee plays a pivotal role in ensuring that care-experienced children and young people receive the attention and resources they need to thrive and our agenda is based on their voices and experiences.”

The Welsh Government will now be informed that Cardiff Council have adopted the Charter and will be formally considered to have signed up.