Cardiff Business Centre Unveils New Look and Feel After Major Refurbishment

Quest House, a modern office building based on the outskirts of Cardiff on St Mellons Business Park, has undergone a significant investment and makeover to attract local businesses.

Featuring high specification offices from 100sqft to 7,250sqft, fully equipped meeting rooms and private Skype booths, Quest House also boasts a landscape courtyard and outdoor meeting pod so tenants can escape the hustle and bustle of the city. Ample car parking, modern kitchen and seating areas plus super-fast broadband also add to the enviable facilities at Quest House.

The local area is also due to be home to the new Cardiff Parkway train station which plans to open in 2024, and will have commuter trains arrive from Central Cardiff, Bristol and other UK cities daily. A two-minute walk from the station, Quest House is located perfectly for those looking to take work back to the workplace.

Jenny Hardaker, Centre Manager at Quest House says,

We are excited to offer our tenants a warm welcome to Quest House where they can feel part of our growing community as well as taking full advantage of our office service facilities. The Cardiff Parkway development is also going to be a welcome addition and really put Quest House on the map for a desirable working location. The world has changed dramatically over the last two years, particularly in the way we work and where we work. Working from home can take a toll on our work/life balance, mental wellbeing and overall health. Therefore, we want to create a unique space for tenants, and are proud to say that our air-conditioned offices have countryside views and the outside courtyard with plenty of greenery is for everyone’s usage. We have also injected fun elements into the interiors, and our love of the outdoors and music is duly known throughout the building.

Quest House is keen to promote a working environment that focuses on tenants and their wellbeing. Last year, a survey conducted by Royal Society for Public Health (RSPH) revealed that a third of homeworkers said that working remotely was worse on their mental health than being in their employers office, with sleep and regular exercise also suffering.

Business News Wales spoke with Jenny to discuss further whether working from home was sustainable, and to talk us through the new refurbishment.