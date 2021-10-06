Cardiff Business Awards Returns to City Hall for 2021

Liz Brookes is the owner and MD of Grapevine Event Management. A graduate of Cardiff University in Social Policy, Liz fell into the events industry accidentally on leaving University and felt immediately at home.

Since then, she has been responsible for organising events throughout Europe and the UK for numerous corporations, most prominently the Society for Endocrinology and from 2006 as the events manager for the Audit Commission.

In 2011, Liz founded Grapevine Event Management. They are responsible for managing such events as the Wales Start-Up Awards, Cardiff Business Awards, Fast Growth 50 Awards, Caerphilly Business Forum Annual Awards and Cardiff Business Club.

Liz chats to Business News Wales about the upcoming Cardiff Business Awards.

Regarding the event, she said:

“The Cardiff Business Awards is now in its seventh year of being held and we’re really excited that it’s back in its home of City Hall this year. We took the event online last year due to the pandemic and it was great to have that option to celebrate businesses in 2020 but this year, it will be very nice to be back in person.”

The Cardiff Business Awards were started in 2015 and were created to celebrate the excellent businesses and entrepreneurs within Cardiff. This year 57 companies have been shortlisted over 16 categories. They will be invited to an interview with a panel of judges chaired by Frank Holmes, Gambit Corporate Finance. The winners of each category, as well as the Cardiff Business of the Year, will be announced at the awards evening which will be held on Friday 26th November at City Hall, Cardiff and hosted once again by Jamie Owen.

But what does Liz think that these awards mean to businesses in Cardiff following the pandemic?

“Cardiff is such a fantastic city and there are so many amazing businesses here. Following on from the last 18 months, the Awards are a chance for companies to recognise their staff and celebrate their success.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Cardiff Business Awards at https://cardiffbusinessawards.com/