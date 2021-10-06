New Commercial Manager Joins Port of Milford Haven

The Port of Milford Haven has appointed Sharon Adams as its new Commercial Manager for Pembroke Port. A key part of her role will be to develop growing markets and support existing customers.

Sharon joins the Port from Chambers Wales where, most recently, she supported businesses with the changes required post-Brexit. Previous to that Sharon’s career was predominantly in management roles within the hospitality and leisure industries with companies including The Parc by Thistle, St Brides Spa Hotel and Bluestone Resorts.

Sharon is delighted to join the Port, commenting

“Learning more about the export and import markets really interested me, so when the opportunity to work with the Port came up I knew this was the right opportunity to put my commercial skills to good use. I’m very much looking forward to the challenge and the variety of businesses I’ll be working with.”

Commercial Director at the Port, Steve Edwards, said

“Sharon has values that align to our culture and a wealth of commercial experience, and her latest role at Chambers Wales meant that she learnt a great deal about the movement of goods around the globe which puts her in an excellent position to help businesses grow whilst utilising our Pembroke site.”

To contact Sharon about business development opportunities please email [email protected]

For more information on the services and infrastructure available at Pembroke Port visit www.pembrokeport.com