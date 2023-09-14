Cardiff Business Awards 2023 Deadline Extended!

The Cardiff Business Awards search for businesses excellence in 2023 is on!

Businesses across Cardiff now have until the 22nd September to enter this years Cardiff Business Awards.

Liz Brookes, co-founder of the Cardiff Business Awards and Director of Grapevine Event Management, commented:

“We want to ensure that all the fantastic businesses within Cardiff have the opportunity to enter and be represented at this year’s awards, following multiple turbulent years we feel it is now more important than ever to shine a light on the determination of the entrepreneurs and the incredible work achieved within the capital.”

The awards were established in 2015 to recognise the outstanding achievements of businesses from across all sectors and have continued be a platform for highlighting business excellence in Cardiff year on year.

With categories covering all the major industry sectors, businesses across Cardiff have the opportunity to raise their profile and gain the recognition they deserve. The awards are free to enter and you can enter up to two categories:

The full list of categories available to enter are:

Construction Business of the Year

Creative and Digital Business of the Year

Employer of the Year

Entrepreneur of the Year

Family Business of the Year

Financial and Professional Service Business of the Year

Green Business of the Year

Innovation Business of the Year

International Business of the Year

Leisure, Hospitality Business of the Year

Manufacturing Business of the Year

Retail Business of the Year

SME of the Year

Start-Up Business of the Year

Technology Business of the Year

Third Sector Organisation of the Year

Young Business Person of the Year

Each finalist will be considered for the overall Cardiff Business of the Year 2023 Award. Entries are now open and can be submitted via the Cardiff Business Awards website: http://cardiffbusinessawards.com/

We believe the awards are an occasion to celebrate the accomplishments of businesses over the past 12 months and our returning headline sponsor Euroclad, share this belief, as previous winners they first hand have experienced all aspects of the awards including the thrill of being awarded and the exposure this brings.

Darren Stewart, Commercial Director, Euroclad Group said:

“As a former winner for the International Business of the Year in 2021, and as lead sponsor of the Cardiff Business Awards for the second year, I feel it’s essential to support local businesses who are key to ensuring the continued success of our capital city. The 2023 Cardiff Business Awards gives these businesses the opportunity for true recognition of their efforts, and the ability to meet and share experiences with their peers. Coming from a company that was former winner, it’s certainly an award that I would encourage other businesses to apply for and, given the breadth of categories available, this exciting opportunity opens the doors to many.”

New closing date for entries is Friday 22nd September, the awards themselves will be held Friday 17th November at Mercure Holland House Hotel, Cardiff. Entry details can be found here: Cardiff Business Awards

Sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more information on becoming a sponsor of the 2023 Cardiff Business Awards please visit the website for details.