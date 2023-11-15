Cardiff-Based Tech Firm Vindico Announce Fourth Stadium Partnership in the Welsh Capital

South Wales-based tech company Vindico is joining forces with Cardiff Rugby as part of a long-term deal to enhance the team’s security and stewarding at the Arms Park.



This latest sporting collaboration is Vindico’s fourth major stadium deal in Cardiff, following long-term contracts with the WRU and Principality Stadium, Glamorgan Cricket and Sophia Gardens, and the Cardiff Devils and the tech firm’s namesake Vindico Arena.

Cardiff Rugby will now join a growing number of teams, stadiums, and sporting organisations turning to Vindico to enhance their safety, operations, and match day experiences.

As well as those listed above, Vindico’s tech partnerships in the sector also include Gloucester Rugby, Sale Sharks, Scarlets Rugby, and Welsh Athletics.

The partnership will give Cardiff Rugby the latest tech tools they need through Vindico’s sport and stadia tech platform, SWAPP (Smart Workplace Application). The platform is transforming the way teams, venues, and organisations in the sport and stadia sector operate by digitising, simplifying, and enhancing previously complicated and time-consuming tasks.

At Cardiff Rugby and the Arms Park, SWAPP will help optimise the management of staff availability, digital knowledge transfer, observations and safety reports, communication, and accreditation. It will also streamline and optimise the safety and stewarding processes to keep fans, staff, contractors, and media teams safe and compliant, while optimising efficiency, and the overall match day experience.

As part of the partnership, visitors will see Vindico’s signature purple branding on the match day stewards and the search tent – signalling the shift to a simpler, better, safer experience.

Cardiff Arms Park Stadium Manager, Jamie Muir, said:

“We are thrilled to continue our relationship with the exceptional team at Vindico. “We have worked with Jo for several years and Vindico’s support during the Covid-19 pandemic was invaluable. Their SWAPP solution allowed us to smoothly transition back to hosting fixtures and other events at the Arms Park. “The enhanced capabilities on the new SWAPP, will help elevate our safety and operational processes while maintaining and improving the exceptional match-day experience. “We remain very grateful to everyone at Vindico and look forward to growing our already strong relationship.”

Commenting on behalf of Vindico, Head of Partnerships Rhys Perkins, added: