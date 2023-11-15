ACT Awarded Prestigious Best Companies Accolade

ACT has, once again, been named as a leading employer in the Best Companies league – a prestigious workplace recognition scheme.

ACT was awarded a place in the top five education and training organisations nationally, and for the eighth consecutive year placed in the top 100 large companies to work for in the UK at the 2023 Best Companies award ceremony.

Best Companies recognises small, mid-size, large and big businesses across different regions and sectors throughout the UK, rating them on important factors such as wellbeing, leadership and fair pay.

Head of People and Development at ACT, Rebecca Cooper, said:

“We are over the moon to have secured a place in the top 100 large companies to work for in the UK for the eighth consecutive year and to be named one of the top five Education and Training companies. “ACT prioritises staff happiness and engagement, which is one of our strategic aims, and this achievement helps us to measure that. We are even prouder that we have achieved this even though the last few years have been very challenging for the UK as a result of the pandemic and cost of living pressures. “For us, happy staff results in excellent customer service to our learners who remain at the heart of everything we do.”

ACT’s Managing Director Richard Spear added:

“We are delighted to be in the top-100 best companies to work for yet again. Staff happiness has been a strategic aim at ACT for many years. We feel it is the right thing to focus on and are convinced that the happier and more engaged our team are, the better job they will do for the learners, employers or colleagues that they support. “We are currently implementing engagement plans based on the data from last year’s survey and are working hard to make sure ACT is an even greater place to work.”

ACT has been an accredited ‘Outstanding Company to Work For’ with Best Companies for nearly a decade and is dedicated to ensuring it remains a company of choice for people looking for a career in education.

ACT was awarded a place in the top five education and training organisations nationally, and for the 8th consecutive year placed in the top 100 large companies to work for in the UK at the 2023 Best Companies award ceremony.

ACT is Wales’ largest training provider. Since its formation in 1988, it has helped more than 75,000 learners achieve their career goals, working with over 14,000 employers across Wales. From young people entering the world of work for the first time to senior managers and executives and everything in between, ACT is passionate about improving lives through learning and supporting Welsh businesses to upskill their workforce.