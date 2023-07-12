Carbon Free Concrete to Protect the Legacy of Wales’ Largest Factory

Specialist contracting firm Beton Bauen has been appointed to begin repair works at Mamhilad Park Estate using Mapei’s carbon free concrete. It’s the first time the innovative product is being used in the UK.

As specialists in concrete refurbishment, structural waterproofing and concrete testing, Beton Bauen was established in 2006 by Managing Director Steve Davies. With its headquarters in Caerphilly, the privately owned business currently employs 35. Beton Bauen is an accredited Alcumus SafeContractor, ISO/UKAS certified and a member of the Concrete Repair Association (CRA). In addition to Johnsey Estates, clients include Engie, RWE, Knights Brown and Tata Steel Europe plus a range of local authorities.

Beton Bauen technicians will be using two tonnes of Mapei’s zero cementitious mortar to repair selected structural defects and spalling to the former British Nylon Spinners factory at Mamhilad Park Estate. The building was originally the source of all nylon yarn produced in Britain. Believed to be the largest factory in Wales, it has total floorspace in excess of 1.1 million square feet and is now home to various manufacturing businesses including Frog Bikes.

The Mapei products are classified as carbon neutral having been offset through the acquisition of certified carbon credits in support of renewable energy and forestry protection projects. The carbon footprint calculations include transportation from the point of manufacturing in Milan, to the project site in South Wales.

Russell Nutman is Estates Manager for Johnsey Estates. He said:

“Our programme of continuous investment is driven by the need to protect the legacy of our buildings while improving sustainability and reducing carbon emissions but that isn’t always easy when dealing with historical buildings. “Beton Bauen have worked closely with us to advise on innovative solutions that are right for our business and the environment. Indeed, by using the Mapei products, these remedial works will increase durability thereby helping us to protect buildings for the longer-term.”

Steve Davies, Managing Director of Beton Bauen said:

“As a valued client, we know the effort that Johnsey Estates is making to reduce carbon emissions and ensure the long-term sustainability of Mamhilad Park Estate. The use of products like Mapei’s zero range allows us to carry out essential remedial works that will protect the long-term condition of the building without harming the environment. It’s a game changer for our industry as we continue to enjoy rapid growth and expansion, due largely to repeat business and regular contracts from clients like Johnsey Estates.”

Paul Russell of Mapei said: