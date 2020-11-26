Capital Law Strengthens its Real Estate Division with Three Appointments

Cardiff and London based law firm, Capital Law, has appointed three new commercial property lawyers to bolster its 20-strong real estate division.

Capital Law’s commercial property and construction lawyers work collaboratively to deliver multi-disciplinary projects within the energy, social housing, and special projects sectors, among others.

Recent work includes advising zero carbon house builder Sero Homes on easements, developments and site set-up considerations connected to the UK’s largest energy positive residential development in Pontardawe, Wales; and providing strategic advice to Bridgend College in connection with its 120-acre landholding and the development of its new £30 million STEAM academy.

Hannah Vosper joins the firm as senior associate specialising in commercial property transactions; Angharad Jones as a solicitor specialising in real estate finance; and David Goodway as a solicitor specialising in commercial real estate development and finance.

With nine years’ experience, Hannah brings a wealth of knowledge in acquisitions and disposals of both freehold and leasehold properties, as well as experience in development and real estate finance work. Previously at Lewis Silkin, she has acted for a variety of clients including clients based outside the UK acquiring property in England and Wales.

In her new role, Hannah will advise real estate clients on a wide range of commercial property transactions. She also supports the firm’s corporate team with commercial property aspects of corporate acquisitions.

Angharad Jones qualified with Irwin Mitchell in London, where she trained and practised for just over two years before joining Acuity Law in Cardiff last year. To date, her practice has mainly focused on landlord and tenant work, for both investors and occupiers, with additional experience in corporate support and secured lending.

At Capital Law, Angharad will focus on corporate support work and secured lending, as well as landlord and tenant acquisitions.

David Goodway, who joins from TLT LLP, has extensive experience of acting in relation to acquisitions and disposals of both freehold and leasehold properties, on behalf of both landlords and tenants, as well as for developers, banks, building societies, pension funds and alternative finance providers on acquisition and development funding.

Leanne O’Brien, who leads Capital Law’s real estate division, said of the new recruits:

“Our team has ambitious growth plans, with no intention to stop, and we know that to do the best work for our clients, we need the best people. We’re very lucky to have impressive lawyers choosing to join us from impressive firms. Building upon our breadth and depth of specialism, Hannah, Angharad and David will undoubtably form an integral part of our plan to double the size of team in next five years.”

Capital’s continuous growth is also reflected in the firm’s increasing foothold in the London legal market, where it has recently invested in a new address. The firm’s new location in Holborn, with direct street access, creates a modern and safe working home for its colleagues and clients to meet outside of its Cardiff headquarters.