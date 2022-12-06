Call Out the Cost Crisis: The Bevan Foundation’s Appeal to Wales

Wales’ most influential think tank has released new stats highlighting the detrimental impact the rising cost of living is having in Wales.

The special State of Wales briefing outlines the trends in prices and income the country is likely to see over the year ahead.

The overarching message is stark: thousands are facing a bleak season having to make unimaginable choices between the very basics.

The average Welsh household will need to spend £100 a week more to buy the same goods and services at the end of 2023 as they did in 2021- over £5,000 a year extra.

Although benefits have risen, they will be worth 6% less in real terms than they were before the pandemic.

Nearly one in twelve employees in Wales earn less than the real Living Wage rate, with the highest proportion of low earners being in rural areas.

With inflation predicted to remain above 10% until the middle of 2023, now, says Director Dr Victoria Winckler, is the time to call out the cost crisis:

“Our Christmas appeal is raising vital funds to address these deeply concerning findings. The road ahead is going to be tough, so we’re inviting everyone who can to support us in calling out the cost crisis.”

The Bevan Foundation’s successful calls frequently make the headlines, some of the most recent including those to expand eligibility for Free School Meals, provide more support for the cost of school uniform and ensure help for heating bills. Their latest call has, unsurprisingly, proven equally as attention-grabbing, with the charity having already raised over 50% of its target funds.

There are several ways to get involved:

Decorate the Bevan Foundation’s virtual Christmas tree by making a donation Buy a virtual decoration as a gift for someone Choose to send one of the Bevan Foundation’s Christmas e-cards instead of cards Raise donations by shopping online via Amazon Smile or Give as you Live Host a social and ask people to donate the cost of a cuppa.

If you want to call out the cost crisis you can find out more at: bevanfoundation.org/Christmas-callout

Usually reserved exclusively for subscribers, ‘State of Wales: The cost of living, now and in the future’ is available on request for a limited time via the Bevan Foundation website.