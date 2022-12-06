ACCA Thinks – Episode Six: Addressing Insolvency Head On

In this latest episode of the ACCA Thinks Podcast, host Lloyd Powell, Head of ACCA Cymru, talks to Bethan Evans, Partner at Menzies LLP, a leading firm of accountants, finance and business advisors.

With recent statistics showing the current Insolvency rate increasing, Lloyd speaks to Bethan about these figures, how they relate to Welsh firms and what Menzies are seeing with regards to smaller businesses and consumer cutbacks.

Looking at key drivers behind Insolvency petitions in Wales, Bethan delves in to the early signs of businesses falling in to difficulty and just how the saying ‘Cash is King’ is now more apparent than ever, as well as the stigma behind Insolvency Practitioners and why involving them sooner is the better thing to do.