Call for Denbighshire Businesses to Promote Vaccines Amongst Staff

Businesses in Denbighshire are being asked to encourage staff to get vaccinated to reduce the risk of Covid-19.

Denbighshire County Council is supporting the Welsh Government’s campaign urging employers to encourage staff to be vaccinated.

As part of the campaign businesses are encouraged to be as flexible as possible when it is time for staff to have a vaccine as well as urging employees to be cautious about misinformation and to use trusted sources if they are searching for information or answers to questions about the vaccine.

Cllr Mark Young, the Council’s Lead Member for Planning, Public Protection and Safer Communities, said:

“Vaccination has helped weaken the link between coronavirus infections and serious illness and hospital admissions, but more people could fall seriously ill if rates of vaccination do not increase further as the delta variant continues to spread. “Vaccines are helping the easing of restrictions and allowing society to open up again and it is important businesses protect themselves and their staff by encouraging uptake of the vaccine.”

Residents are also being reminded to work with Test Trace Protect (TTP) teams when contacted to help stop coronavirus spreading further.

Cllr Young added:

“We are asking people to work with our TTP team when asked to do so, and this includes to isolate when required. “The Council has been working with regional partners to share the message that restrictions are different in Wales to England and we are reminding people that wearing masks is still a requirements in Wales. “We are still seeing a high number of Covid-19 cases here in North Wales so it is important everyone plays their part in acting responsibly to help keep communities safe.”

Book a PCR test at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test if you have Covid-19 symptoms or order a lateral flow test at www.gov.uk/order-coronavirus-rapid-lateral-flow-tests for regular tests when not showing symptoms.

You can book a test by telephone on 119 between 7am and 11pm (calls are free).

It is also quick and easy to book a first or second dose vaccination appointment at a convenient date, time and location using Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board’s online booking service https://bcuhb.nhs.wales/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination-information/covid-19-vaccination-online-booking