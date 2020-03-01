Caerphilly Couple Launch Another Incredible Fundraising Challenge for Military Charity

1st March is a day for those who live in Wales, and Welsh people all over the world, to celebrate their unique culture and history, through food, poetry, art, and music, and of course the national emblems of daffodils, leeks and dragons!

In Wales, Help for Heroes’ Community Recovery Team based in Treforest, near Pontypridd, delivers life-changing services to wounded, injured and sick service Armed Forces personnel and veterans throughout the year. Recovery Manager Shelley Elgin says, “Our key workers, veterans’ clinical liaison, fellowship and sports coordinators travel across Wales and Hereford providing holistic support to men and women whose lives have been affected by their military service. Help for Heroes relies on the generosity of the public to fund our work, which simply wouldn’t be possible without the incredible support of our volunteers and fundraisers across the nation.”

This St David’s Day, the charity is encouraging everyone to sign up to a fundraising challenge which is the brainchild of a husband and wife songwriting duo, Dan and Laura Curtis from Caerphilly, who were first inspired to support Help for Heroes when they met Invictus Games athletes in Florida in 2016.

Then, in 2018, after months of planning and gathering content from all over the world, the couple released an incredible fundraising single.

‘The Hero – A West End, Broadway and Hollywood Tribute’ featured spoken contributions by Sir Paul McCartney, Sir David Jason, Dame Judi Dench, Henry Cavill and many more stars of stage and screen. The song raised over £10,000 for Help for Heroes and Dan and Laura have continued their proud support of the charity in Wales, attending an Invictus Games Welcome Home ceremony at The Senedd, Bake for Heroes at the Community Recovery Office and the #40ThousandStrong campaign launch in Caerphilly.

In 2020, Dan and Laura have decided to launch another awesome fundraiser for Help for Heroes, and this is one everyone can be a part of. On Monday 22nd June they’re asking supporters to mark the start of Armed Forces Week by going head to head in logging their everyday distances for Help for Heroes. This can be on foot, bicycle, on a rowing machine or wheelchair – the only rule is, no engines are allowed!

Individuals can take part, or groups can set up a team to compete with other schools, clubs, and businesses.

Called the Dragon Challenge, every mile helps to raise awareness and funds for the work Help For Heroes delivers. Everyone’s encouraged to lace up and log on to record anything from your school’s daily mile, your walk to the corner shop or perhaps even organise your own team fundraising event to complete the equivalent of a 1027 mile lap of Wales.

Dan Curtis says,