Caernarfon Feature County to Lead RWAS Hill Farming Showcase

The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society’s 2025 feature county, Caernarfon, is set to showcase the very best of hill farming with a special event at the iconic Hafod y Llan Farm, Beddgelert, at the foot of Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon).

The event, supported by Hafod y Llan farm team, includes more than 100 trade stands offering everything from local produce and crafts to farming equipment and rural services.

Event highlights include:

Machinery displays and demonstrations showcasing the latest agricultural technology and techniques.

An Inter Welsh Agriculture Colleges Competition, giving young farmers the chance to demonstrate their skills and knowledge.

Sheepdog demonstrations, showcasing the incredible skill and teamwork between shepherds and their dogs.

A dedicated forestry area with live demonstrations highlighting sustainable woodland management.

A food area, celebrating local produce and culinary talent.

Seminars featuring prominent guest speakers sharing insights and experiences on hill farming, sustainability and rural life.

Competitions.

Hafod y Llan is a National Trust property situated in the heart of Eryri, encompassing Yr Wyddfa itself.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the resilience, innovation and heritage of hill farmers,” said John Owen, RWAS president. “We are delighted to bring the farming community and the public together at Hafod y Llan, a place that truly embodies the spirit of Welsh farming and conservation.”

Admission is £15 per adult, with children under 16 free when accompanied by a parent or guardian. The event runs from 10 am to 5 pm.