Caernarfon-Based Biotech Company Expands into Middle East

A biotech company from Caernarfon has expanded into the Middle East for the first time after appointing a new distributor, having received support from the Welsh Government to develop its exports.

Bee Robotics, which designs and manufactures robotic instruments that handle liquids for the biotechnology industry, such as allergy and tuberculosis testing, has set its sights on growing its business and sales through exports.

With the Middle Eastern and African allergy markets estimated to reach $500 million by 2030, the North Wales company sees entry into the region as a key route to achieving this.

The company has signed a deal with a leading biotech firm in the Middle East, which will see its products used in the automation of allergy testing. Allergy testing is a growing field in the Middle East, due to the increasing prevalence of allergies in the region and subsequent need for quicker testing solutions, where automation plays a key role.

As part of the deal, Bee Robotics’ automated instruments will be distributed by the Middle Eastern firm to private laboratories across the region. Following the initial contract, Bee Robotics hopes that further orders from the company will follow over the coming years.

The partnership comes after Bee Robotics met with representatives from the region at MEDICA, one of the world’s largest medical trade exhibitions in Germany, which it attended as part of a Welsh Government trade mission.

As well as entering into the Middle East, Bee Robotics is looking to strengthen its existing foothold in Germany, a key export market for the firm. The company has secured a number of new contracts with partners in the region and already has a longstanding partnership with Bruker, a world-renowned manufacturer and distributor of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions. As part of its relationship with the firm, Bee Robotics supplies its products for use in TB and mycobacteria testing and provides contract manufacturing and refurbishment services.

The company has recently been awarded a £100,000 grant from the Welsh Government through the SMART Flexible Innovation Support scheme to develop a new instrument in collaboration with a German diagnostics kit manufacturer.

The products will support the automation of novel DNA extraction methods, helping with the detection of mutations, autoantibodies and antibodies in DNA. This deal will see the instruments initially supplied to laboratories across Germany and other European countries including Italy, France and Spain, with plans to expand to Asia and other regions in the future.

Exporting has been at the centre of the Bee Robotics’ business strategy since it was founded in 1999 by Steve Jones and Alwyn Morus. Today, exports account for 95% of its business, equating to £1.1m in turnover, with Germany leading the charge alongside other key markets in Europe, Asia, the US and, most recently, the Middle East.

Steve Jones, managing director at Bee Robotics said:

“Expanding into the Middle East is an exciting development for us. The growing demand for allergy testing in the region presents a huge opportunity, and our products are well-suited to meet the needs of advanced testing solutions. “Attending MEDICA has always been instrumental in helping us connect with new international clients, and we’re thrilled to see that our presence at the show has now led to success in the Middle East.”

The company has been attending MEDICA for a number of years as part of Welsh Government supported trade missions, which have provided crucial exposure to potential international clients and directly led to new business.

Steve added:

“The advice and financial assistance we have had from the Welsh Government has been invaluable to our company growth. Our relationship with them has spanned over two decades, and they have helped us get in front of our target customers and markets. “For any business thinking about exporting, my advice would be to attend industry-relevant exhibitions abroad. It’s one of the best ways to make contacts and open doors to international markets.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said: