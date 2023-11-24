Cadre Advisory Makes Four New Hires Following Significant Business Growth

Specialist finance firm, Cadre Advisory, has appointed four new hires after celebrating a number of new client wins, and sustaining a 20% year-on-year revenue growth. Daryl Jeffries joins the business as Senior Client Manager, Sara Evans as Payroll Manager, Alun Leach as Commercial Manager and Callum Beynon as an apprentice.

Daryl Jeffries, who is ACCA qualified, has over 10 years of experience in accounting and business advisory services. He will be responsible for managing and delivering Cadre's portfolio service, which offers a comprehensive financial solution that helps businesses streamline their financial operations.

New Payroll Manager, Sara Evans, has also joined the Penarth-based firm to maintain and foster customer relationships for the business. After completing Cadre's customised training program, Sara has specialised in cloud accounting, payroll, and compliance.



Cadre Advisory has also appointed Alun Leach as Commercial Manager. With 25 years of experience servicing numerous sectors, Alun has supported multiple well-known Welsh businesses in their growth and development. His primary focus at Cadre will be to drive the business’ commercial arm.

Additionally, Cadre welcomes Callum Beynon, who will be joining the team as an apprentice. Currently enrolled in AAT at Cardiff and Vale College, Callum will receive training in delivering cutting-edge accountancy services by working with Cadre, which is committed to providing young people with their first work opportunity in the industry.

Founder and CEO of Cadre Advisory, Tom O’Brien, said:

“Over the past few years, we are delighted to have made remarkable strides in providing services that have fueled our development. Our sustained 20% year-on-year growth is a testament to the team, and their commitment to excellence. As we strive to achieve even greater heights, we remain committed in our pursuit of the right people. I am thrilled that we have brought on board Daryl, Sara, Alun and Callum, who will undoubtedly contribute to our continued success.”

Tom concluded:

“As we plan for 2024, we are excited for the opportunities. Our focus for the upcoming year is to develop our team, add new services, and continue to deliver best in class service to our clients.”

Cadre Advisory was established in 2017 by Tom O’Brien and Jamie Williams, who met while training at a top UK financial firm. They remained friends while working in other roles, joining forces again a few years later to form Cadre Advisory. Their aim is to help dispel the confusion around business finance and accountancy and help entrepreneurs scale and grow their companies.