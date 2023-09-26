Cabinet Backs Rhyl BID

Last Tuesday, Denbighshire County Council’s Cabinet supported the recommendation to ballot for a second 5-year term for the Rhyl BID and confirmed it would be using a single vote in the ballot to support a second term. Cabinet also called for Rhyl businesses eligible to vote to support the BID and to vote ‘yes’ for a second term.

Following the debate in the Counci chamber, Councillor Jason McLellan, Leader of the Council and Lead Member for Economic Growth and Tackling Deprivation said,

“Business Improvement Districts are a good thing, and can have a very positive role to play in the regeneration agenda. I believe that Rhyl BID can continue to play a significant role in the regeneration of the town. “Rhyl BID has delivered some positive initiatives in its first term, and we should be clear that those events, initiatives, and the support it provides to businesses in the town will stop if the BID doesn’t continue. “Today’s Cabinet decision supports the BID and underlines the Council’s commitement to working in partnership for the betterment of Rhyl.”

Welsh Governmnet is also supportive of Rhyl BID expressing “the positive role that the BID could play in the town’s regeneration strategy, supported by our strong partnership arrangements is beyond doubt”. Rhyl BID work supports Denbighshire County Council’s Corporate Plan commitment to work collaboratively with communities and partners to deliver projects and initiatives that will stimualte economic growth and it brings together stakeholders to develop a financially sustainable partnership to support improvements in Rhyl.