Businesses Urged to Celebrate Their Inspiring Women

Businesses who want to recognise the inspiring women who have had a big impact on their work are being urged to nominate them for an award.

As the deadline approaches, businesses and organisations across Wales are being encouraged by a former Womenspire winner to get nominating in two very relevant award categories this year.

Abi Carter, the co-chair on the Welsh regional board of the charity Remembering Srebrenica, won the Board Member category at Womenspire 2019 and is highlighting the personal and professional benefits the awards have brought to her.

There is also a special Diversity Champion award for a business or organisation that has taken a proactive approach to secure gender diversity in the workplace.

Run by gender equality charity Chwarae Teg, the Womenspire awards are now in their fifth year and will take place at St Fagans National Museum of History in Cardiff on Thursday, June 18.

Abi Carter said:

“I felt honoured to be part of Womenspire 2019 and to have my work recognised through such a fantastic event. It has boosted my efforts around raising awareness of the genocide, and has further motivated my ambition of working in equality and human rights roles. “I’d urge those who feel they have the privilege of working with an inspiring female board member to get nominating. It really will make their hard work and efforts feel worthwhile in quite a unique way.”

Cerys Furlong, Chief Executive, Chwarae Teg, said:

“Abi was a fantastic and inspiring winner in 2019. I know there are many more women out there who will have also achieved a great deal and had a huge impact on their business as a non-executive director, and whose work deserves to be recognised. Chwarae Teg want to hear about them all. “We also have a Diversity Champion award for employers who have run a successful initiative to address gender imbalance within their organisation and can evidence its positive impacts. Womenspire is a chance to shout about these achievements, so get nominating now.”

Further details of all award categories and the online nomination form are available at www.chwaraeteg.com/womenspire The closing date is Monday, March 9.