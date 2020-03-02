Description

Chwarae Teg, Wales’ leading gender equality charity, is once again celebrating the achievements of women from all backgrounds and stages in life or work across Wales.

Womenspire recognises women for every aspect of life, from personal achievements to outstanding contribution, and we want you to be a part of these celebrations.

Chwarae Teg’s Womenspire Awards showcases the remarkable accomplishments of women across Wales and will inspire future generations.

Nominate your inspirational woman or business today!

A nomination form must be completed in order for the nominee (whether individual or business) to be considered for an award. Read our category descriptions for more information on each award category before you start your nomination.

Nominations close at 11:59pm on Monday 9th March 2020

Cost:Free

More Information & Nominate Here

WHEN:18th June 2020 – 18:00 — 22:00

WHERE:Cardiff – St Fagans

SOURCE:chwaraeteg.com